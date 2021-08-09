Diamondbacks vs. Padres – Game Recap – August 8, 2021





SAN DIEGO — Blake Snell struckout 13 batters in seven sharp innings, Jake Cronenworth homered and drove in both runs, and the San Diego Padres defeated Madison Bumgarner and the Arizona Diamondbacks 2-0 on Sunday. Snell (6-4) only allowed a hit in the fifth and won a second consecutive start for the first time this season. The left-hander equaled his longest outing since joining the Padres this year, with just two hits and three walks. It just feels good to get out of my hand, Snell said. I just changed some things to be more consistent and on top of it so they play a little better. I just feel more like myself. That, plus my confidence which is at a record high, I will have such games. Bumgarner (6-7) gave up two runs on six hits over seven innings. He struckout five and walked one. I thought our lefts did really well against Bumgarner today, said Padres manager Jayce Tingler. He was clearly sharp and efficient and fights every time. Cronenworth doubled in the first that Adam Frazier rode. In the fourth, he hit his 16th home run. Any way I can contribute, whether on defense or on record, that’s what I’m for, Cronenworth said. Cronenworth, who came in for injured shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr., also made a dive stop on his right side and knocked out Carson Kelly. He’s grown in everything I’ve seen Jake do, Tingler said. Whether it’s hitting, moving him on the field, and baserunning, he continues to grow. Emilio Pagan threw a perfect eighth for San Diego and Mark Melancon worked to a double off Kole Calhoun in the ninth for his 33rd save. Blake threw the ball well, and Pagan to Melancon with the defense behind it, which was huge, Tingler said. Nick Ahmed was the lone Diamondbacks player to reach third base. He got there with one out in the sixth, but Snell struckout Calhoun and Kelly to maintain the shutout. The Padres struckout 10 or more batters for the third consecutive game, the third time they have done so this season. After Yu Darvish threw seven innings on Saturday-evening, Padres-starters threw seven innings in back-to-back games for the first time this year. San Diego has allowed three or fewer hits in 10 games this season and is 9-1 in those games. It’s huge to see them line up for the team back to back, Tingler said. It’s big for the bullpen and it’s big for their confidence too. TRAINERS ROOM Diamondbacks: RHP Noe Ramirez and OF Stuart Fairchild, both on the injured list after testing positive for COVID-19, played together on Saturday as they recover. Neither player has any symptoms. NEXT ONE Diamondbacks: RHP Zac Gallen (1-6, 4.62) takes on the San Francisco Giants in Oracle Park on Tuesday in the first of a two-game set. Padres: RHP Joe Musgrove (7-7, 2.87) opens a three-game series at Petco Park against the Miami Marlins on Monday. ——

