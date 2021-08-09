Again huh? I guess you can’t cross the Prince of Wales Bridge (seemingly all his own work) without finally getting a shudder of fear of the sky above. Nevertheless, Glamorgan topped Group One after a week in which both batting and bowling shone.

First, Nick Selman led the batting power all the way to the last over, making 140 balls from 144 while Leicestershire skipped 278. That turned out to be 257 of 43 overs, but that one was possible before the rain hit Grace Road. even in the east of the country it will rain in 2021.

After winning the championship in that match, the Glamorgans bowlers made it to home soil, reducing Nottinghamshire to 31 for six in another rain-stricken match. The average pace of James Weigell and Joe Cooke returning a total of 8.20155, the sort of numbers the late Mike Hendrick once produced in the John Player League. Selman then picked up where he left off and the home side had the 74 runs they needed to win and the two runs they needed to outdo the group.

Ball two: Time to rethink the minimum required overs?

One wouldn’t be tempted to criticize Somerset here (or anywhere to be honest) as one of the most loyal county cricket fan bases can go head-to-head with the writer and, to be fair, they’ve had more than all others to fuel an incipient persecution complex.

At the Oval Surreys, bowlers, led by the quietly impressive slow left arm of Dan Moriarty, had sent the visitors away for 220, nine balls short of their full allotment. With the weather doing its thing, Surreys goal became 147 from 25 overs. Openers Mark Stoneman and Ben Geddes knew it was the smart move to get ahead of the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern calculation and with 66-0 from eight overs when the game was last stopped, that was unquestionable. But it took 10 overs to declare a result, so the points were shared.

Three problems arise from this bare statement of the facts. First, if an innings gets shorter, should the minimum overs to call a result also be reduced pro rata (by a minimum of, say, five)? Second, don’t the 5,000 spectators who braved the storms to support county cricket deserve a decisive outcome? Third (and I have a thing for this) some, perhaps one-eyed, witnesses have suggested that Somerset slowed down the game once they knew their opponents were likely to take the points if 10 overs weren’t delivered. All teams would do this and that’s my point. The penalties in all forms of cricket (except one) for slow play are disproportionate to the advantage accrued.

Ball three: Luke seems like a likely boy

Lancashire picked a bad week to lose two games in a row, the second of which saw Durham rise to the top of the league table.

When Sean Dickson was joined at the crease by teenager, Luke Doneathy, the scoreboard was 171 for six with 17 overs to go. Their skipper, Tom Bailey, has one of the more experienced XIs in the league to call on, so he must have imagined his chances of limiting Lancashire’s target to 250 or less. Ten sixes and 156 runs for the seventh wicket later, things had changed.

Dickson’s century may be just what he needs to boost his career in the north after moving from Kent, and Durham may have found another all-rounder in Doneathy, whose unbeaten 69 was his second straight half-century, whom he went on to support with four for 36 to quell any chance of the Lancashires late order emulating their opponents.

Lancashire has, somewhat suddenly, a very big game against Essex at Old Trafford on Thursday.