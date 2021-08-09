Sports
Net profit: old friends stay sharp with morning tennis
COEUR DALENE Don Chisholm doesn’t know (well, maybe he does), but his colleagues are talking about him.
They call him a source of inspiration. A role model. A pleasure to be around and an honor to know.
Can you find another 93-year-old playing tennis and if you look at him, he’s really, really good, says Bob Palmer. He is the best. He can hit that ball back. He is such an example to me that I could be here at 89.
While Chisholm appreciates the accolades, there’s one problem.
I’m not even close to 93 yet, he says, smiling as he approaches.
What are you? he is asked.
I’m 92, Chisholm says. That’s a huge difference.
Chisholm laughs when asked how good he is at tennis.
This is the best I’ve ever played, he says.
The chatter bounces back and forth like balls on Lake City High School’s tennis courts. It is here that a group of older men, usually about 15, get together for a few hours, three mornings a week, to play the game they enjoy.
Once the nets are set up in the spring until they fall in the fall, the friends get together for games, sets and competitions. It keeps them young at heart, sound in mind, strong in body and full of piss and vinegar.
We call it senior tennis because they were all 70 or older, says Bob Palmer, who is 70 years old.
It’s a seasoned gang.
Also on this day are Gary Mamola, 78, Randy Pooley, the younger of 68, David Wold, 81, and Mike Cheeley, also 81.
Off the field it is relaxed. A little more serious on the field: only doubles, no singles, rotating after each set. They serve and volley, hit forehands and backhands and also try lobs.
Some are tennis veterans. Others found out when they showed up in high school courts.
Whether it’s a drizzly spring day, sweltering summer or icy autumn morning, there are sure to be a few on display. Even COVID-19 couldn’t keep them away.
It was great to have this group together three times a week, Wold says.
Pooley enjoys the exercise.
I’ve been playing with old guys all my life,” he says. “They’re getting older and I’m getting older.”
And somehow they get better.
“The 80-year-olds are really good,” Pooley says.
Some come and go with the seasons.
I just came from Rancho, Mirage, Chisholm says. Wonder how it was? Hot as hell.
Everyone laughs.
They say it’s the camaraderie and competition that makes them come out. And something else.
The social interaction, that’s the word, says Gary Mamola.
Wold said that while the talks have improved his mental state, not so with his tennis game.
All are welcome.
If women want to play, we don’t care, Cheeley says. Red or yellow, black or white, they are all precious here.
There are no disputes about whether a ball is called in or out when it lands close to the line.
We laugh it off when someone makes a bad call, Palmer says.
Chisholm disagrees.
They don’t laugh when I call bad, he says with a laugh.
Although they are a nice couple, don’t ask them about pickleball. That turns smiling into serious looks. This is clearly a sour topic.
We all want nothing to do with pickleball, Palmer says.
Cheeley jokes that they may end up playing pickleball if they are physically unable to play tennis.
We hate pickleball, adds another.
Even the affable Chisholm isn’t a fan of pickleball and doesn’t plan on playing it “until he gets old.
Chisholm, his day is done, talk as he leaves the field. He hit some solid shots, both backhand and forehand, and is happy with his field coverage.
I just love the competition, he says.
But most of the time he says it’s fun.
“Nobody is serious,” Chisholm says. We’re just having a good time.
Although he does his best to stay active and enjoys walking, he said there is one more key to longevity.
Good genes. That’s how you do that.
