Hockey arena developers gave $60,000 to Perez after project county won OK





A month after Riverside County’s Board of Supervisors approved a $250 million project to build a hockey arena in the Coachella Valley, the cohort leading the plans donated the maximum amount possible to the Valleys Representative in the United States. board, Supervisor V. Manuel Perez. With strong support from local officials, the regulatorsunanimously approved plans on May 25 for an ice hockey and concert arena along Interstate 10. The 295,000-square-foot dual-ice facility is being developed by the Los Angeles-based Oak View Group on land owned by the HN and Frances Berger Foundation, adjacent to the Classic Club golf course near Thousand Palms and Palm Desert. The project broke ground in early June and, upon completion, will be home to the National Hockey League’s American Hockey League affiliate Seattle Kraken. Lake:Desert Ice Hockey Event Arena Receives OK From Riverside County Supervisors Lake:Coachella Valley Arena: After two years of discussion, officials break ground for future home Within a month of the board’s approval, significant donations from the development company’s CEO, Tim Leiweke and co-investor Irving Azoff, went to Perez, whose district includes the project and who called the project a game-changer for Riverside County. , specifically the Thousand Palms area, during the May meeting. On June 23, Leiweke, Azoff and Oak View Group donated a total of $60,000 to Perez’s 2022 campaign account. Azoff made a single donation of $20,000, the maximum amount allowed under a province ordinance approved late last year. Leiweke, in his role at Oak View Group, made two donations of $20,000 to Perez, one each for the 2022 primary and general elections, a move allowed under the new regulation. Perez was the only supervisor on the five-member board to receive donations from the developers in recent months, according to campaign finance data. A spokesperson for Azoff and Leiweke mentioned their broad financial support to the Coachella Valley community in a statement. “Tim and Irving are both residents and do business in the Coachella Valley and privately invest more than $300 million in the valley, the statement reads. They are committed to making a difference in the communities where they live, including supporting a broad range of local charities and entities, including Eisenhower Medical Center. Why they haven’t supported other board members and/or politicians?…no one else has asked, the statement concludes. Derek Humphrey, a campaign spokesperson for Perez, initially emphasized the wider support Perez has received for his reelection campaign, raising about $399,000 so far this year. Asked about the statement from Azoff and Leiweke, Humphrey said Perez is in frequent contact with his financiers, but he was not aware of the potential contributions when he cast his vote in May. Supervisor Perez made many phone calls hoping supporters would contribute, but a candidate never knows what to expect from the calls they make, Humphrey said. He is honored that (Irving) Azoff and Tim Leiweke were part of his coalition of early supporters, which also included local community leaders, businesses, unions and tribes. He was unaware of their possible contributions in May. These individuals and groups contributed because they know Supervisor Perez’s record, and they believe Riverside County is on the right track under his leadership, he added. Other groups associated with the arena project have also donated to Perez, who has been a member of the Riverside County Board of Supervisors since 2017. A local branch of the Laborers International Union of North America, which is expected to provide workers for the project, has contributed $12,000 to Perez’s reelection campaign so far this year. For the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians, which were involved in initial plans for an arena in downtown Palm Springs before the venue moved, the change in plans didn’t stop them from contributing $5,000 to the Perez campaign in June. Azoff and Leiweke were among only a small number of people to have donated the maximum amount to Perez so far this year. Other top donors include Fred Noble, a long-time wind power developer based in Palm Springs; Tim Rogers, owner of the Thermal Club; and Susana Chandi, chief financial officer of the gas station empire Chandi Group USA. Local philanthropist Harold Matzner, who attended the arena’s groundbreaking ceremony on June 2, also made a $20,000 donation to Perez’s campaign in June, according to campaign finance data. A complete database of campaign contributions to Perez and other local officials can be found at the Riverside County Registrar of Voters website. While several local power brokers have recently donated to Perez’s campaign, Azoff and Leiweke were the only ones with direct ties to the arena project to provide financial support. However, a campaign finance expert said the timing of the donations is not in itself onerous. Although Leiweke and Azoff’s donations came just a few weeks after arena’s approval, California’s campaign finance laws regarding bribery require much more of a link between official action and the campaign contribution, explained Richard Hasen, a campaign finance expert and law professor at the University of California, Irvine. The law can be tricky, but if it were a crime to give money to politicians who have supported donor projects, we’d have a lot of criminals, Hasen said. Tom Coulter covers politics for The Desert Sun. Email him at [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.desertsun.com/story/news/politics/2021/08/09/hockey-arena-developers-gave-60-000-perez-after-project-won-county-ok/5498005001/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos