Taiwan’s win in badminton costs China in battle with US for most Olympic gold | Taiwan News





TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – As the dust settled at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, the US emerged as the clear winner on the medal table, with Taiwan’s badminton win playing a role in raining down on China’s parade. As had been the case for much of these Olympics, China was still ahead of the US in gold medals on Sunday morning (August 8) with a tally of 38 to 36. However, China failed to take any more that day. gold, while the US dominated Japan in women’s basketball and took gold for the first time in women’s volleyball and track cycling. Sunday’s golds pushed the US over the top with a final tally of 39 golds against China’s 38. The US also beat China by every other yardstick, including 41 silver medals out of 32, 33 bronzes out of 18, and a total of 113 medals out of 88. Of the losses to gobble up China’s gold medal, arguably the most painful defeat was the loss of the Chinese men’s badminton, with Lee Yang () and Wang Chi-lin () from Taiwan battling Liu Yuchen () and Li Junhui () China in straight sets dusting 21-18 and 21-12. For the first time in Olympic history, Taiwanese athletes stood at the top of the podium as their Chinese opponents watched the white Olympic banner of Chinese Taipei. rise to the national anthem of the national flag of Taiwan. After the medal ceremony, Wang wrote to his Facebook page: “I’m Wang Chi Lin. I’m from Taiwan”, while Li went to Weibo to congratulate “China’s Taipei Team”. Outraged Chinese nationalists on China’s heavily censored social media platform Weibo described the defeat as “the worst loss in history”. Top trending posts on Weibo categorized Liu and Li as “weak” and “garbage”. Another loss that affected China’s gold medal was when Japan’s Mitzutani Jun and Ito Mima defeated China’s Xu Xin () and Liu Shiwen () in mixed doubles table tennis. Afterward, bitter Chinese netizens accused the athletes of “letting down the nation”, while others claimed the referee was biased towards the Japanese duo. Chinese netizens then tried to top the medal count by putting up a medal tally that included Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macau, giving “China” 42 gold, 37 silver and 27 bronze.

