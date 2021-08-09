Defensive technique lets English batsmen down: Boycott | Cricket News

London: Former captain Geoffrey Boycott has criticized the England batsmen for showing lack of patience and technique in the drawn first Test against India.

Boycott feels some of the batsmen can’t resist the temptation to poke at the ball when it’s not meant to be hit and said too much focus on one-day cricket magnifies their struggle.

Skipper Joe Root were the only English batsmen to impress in the series opener, scoring 64 and 109 in his two innings.

“I recently ran into Graham Gooch and we talked about England batting. He summed it all up by saying: Fiery, when bowlers keep it four balls tight you know our batsmen will try on the fifth and sixth deliveries and there’s every chance they’ll get out,” Boycott wrote in The Telegraph.

“The culture of cricket has changed. Many of us batsmen like shots and due to the diet of one day cricket, modern players are quite good at it, but it is their defense technique that lets them down.

“It may sound old-fashioned because of franchise leagues to talk about staying indoors and being defensive, but, as Goochie said, teams only need to bowl a few good balls because they know that batsmen will soon be tempted to play a big hit.” .”

England’s batsmen also struggled in the previous home series against New Zealand.

“We supporters are disappointed when they try to attack all the time, but we shouldn’t be surprised because that’s the kind of cricket they’ve learned at provincial level.

“Look at Zak Crawley. He is symptomatic of the problem. In recent years, young batsmen have learned to hit the ball because there are so many one-day games,” lamented Boycott.

“The talk is about success rates, but for Testmatch cricket that’s a lot of nonsense. If you can’t defend, the best bowlers in Test-match cricket with a new ball will find your weaknesses. What’s the point of a series of striking blows if you can’t stay inside? That’s the root of his problems.”

He also tried opener Rory Burns and Dom Sibley.

“Not just former test players, but even club players look at Rory Burns and Dom Sibley and think they can do better.

“Sibley is the opposite of Crawley. He has stickability, but his lack of shots hurts him. He can’t turn the strike, so if he can’t move his score, and the team’s score, he puts a huge pressure on it’s own.

“Burns is like Sibley. He took five balls in the first innings. It was a repeat of previous layoffs. He put his front foot forward on the wrong side of the ball and then realized he had chosen the wrong length,” he said. Boycott.

Then it was Jos Buttler and Dan Lawrence’s turn.

“I don’t know what to say about Dan Lawrence. It’s just footwork with him. They have to find someone else.

“Jos Buttler is a sad story. In the first innings he got nothing from 18 balls and could have been out about seven times. His footwork and judgment were non-existent, but it’s not surprising because he hasn’t played four-day matches.

“Many of our batsmen don’t get enough preparation for tests with the right county cricket.

“I don’t think our managers understand how difficult it can be to transfer the mental approach and hitting from trying to hit every ball to the different pace and technique required for test matches,” he added. .