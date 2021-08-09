HOARD: Football training camp report (August 7, 2021)





Ryan Koslen AD / Communication employee WEST HARRISON, INDIANA – The Voice of the Bearcats, Dan Hoard, has the latest from Camp Higher Ground as the University of Cincinnati football team held its first few practices for the 2021 season. UC is scheduled to stay at the Higher Ground for nearly three weeks before returning to campus for classes to start on August 23. View the report in the window at the top of the page or on Youtube. Cincinnati opens the 2021 season on Saturday, September 4 against Miami (OH) in the 125th Battle for the Victory Bell at 3:30 p.m. ET insideNippertStadium. The match will be broadcast on ESPN+ and fans are encouraged tosign up online for the digital platform. Visit thepage football ticketsto reserve your season tickets now! ABOUT THE BEARCATS Cincinnati finished 9-1 in 2020, won the American Athletic Conference Championship and played in the Chick-fil-APeach Bowl, a New Year’s Six Bowl. The Bearcats return 16 starters from last season’s squad, including QB Desmond Ridder and seven All-America selectionAhmed Gardneralong with All-AAC selectionsDarrian Bevers,Marcus Brown,Coby Bryant,Myjai Sanders,Tre Tucker,Josh WhyleaandMichael Young Jr.The 2021 roster foresees nearly 40 local players who grew up and played high school football in the three-state area. BUY TICKETS NOWSUBSCRIBE TO ESPN+ FILL OUT FRIDAYS New season ticket holders who make their purchases on a Friday between 9 AM and noon ET will enter a drawing to win several Bearcats prizes. Fans should follow @GoBEARCATS social media and tune in every Thursday this summer for weekly prize announcements. LET IT FLY The University of Cincinnati soccer team’s 2021 preseason will be featured in a six-part miniseries titled LET IT FLY, which airs weekly on YouTube and GoBEARCATS.com at 7 p.m. ET, from July 29 to September 2. Read more online. FOLLOW THE BEARCATS Visit GoBEARCATS.com for the latest information on football in Cincinnati. Follow Cincinnati football for the latest updates (@GoBearcatsFB) and CoachFickell(@CoachFick) on Twitter. You can also find the Bearcats onInstagramandfacebook. Related Videos

