Okinawans prepare to represent their prefecture at the Tokyo Paralympic Games





Two Okinawans will compete in the tennis competition at the Tokyo Paralympics, which begins on August 23, one as a referee and the other as a staff stringing athletes’ rackets. Kazuki Omine, 54, chairman of the Umpire Committee of Okinawa Departmental Tennis Associations, will act as line umpire for wheelchair tennis games. Masaki Tokumura, 48, who works at a local tennis shop, is the official stringer for the Tokyo Games tennis tournament. Both have a big part to play, but neither is too overwhelmed and says they will do their jobs as expected. Tadao Aragaki, president of the Okinawa Tennis Association (OTA), says he hopes the two men will do their job as representatives of Okinawa and be appreciated by the athletes. Omine, who started playing tennis after he started working as an adult, started training as a referee as a result of the OTA’s policy to increase the number of referees. In 2011, he passed the Class C Refereeing Exam and became a Class B Referee and Class B Chief Referee. “Referees are the people behind the scenes on the tennis court, working with the players to make the game happen. I find that a challenge,” says Omine. In the summer of 2019, he was selected as line umpire for the Tokyo Paralympic Games. “I had a lot of expectations of me and a lot of pressure. But I was happy to be chosen,” he says. “If the referee makes a mistake, the players cannot concentrate. The most important thing is to make accurate assessments so that the players can focus on their game.” Omine is also aware of the strong public opposition to hosting the Olympic and Paralympic Games. “I will try to make an accurate judgment in the interest of the players who will play under such circumstances. And I want to give back my valuable experience at the Paralympics to the tennis world of Okinawa. Meanwhile, Tokumura, who played tennis all his school days, now works at Racquet and Sports Shop Mu in Urasoe, where he is mainly responsible for stringing the rackets. In 2017, his skills were recognized at the prefecture’s national junior high school tournament, and he joined the stringing team for Yonex Co., a sports equipment manufacturer. When the team was put in charge of stringing for the Tokyo Games tennis tournament, Tokumura was chosen as one of the official stringers. Stringing rackets is a delicate job that requires the type and tension of the strings to be adjusted based on the condition and feel of each player and the weather of the day. “I get a sense of satisfaction when players are satisfied with my work after I’m able to respond to their detailed requests,” he said. This section contains topics and issues from Okinawa that are covered by The Okinawa Times, a major newspaper in the prefecture. The original article was published on July 20. PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)







