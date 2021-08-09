Ceglarski appointed as assistant coach of men’s hockey





Jack Ceglarski headshot (left), coaching action photo (right).

Middlebury College has announced the hiring of: Jack Brick as the new assistant men’s hockey coach. He joins the Panther squad after serving in similar positions at Notre Dame for two years. “Joining the hockey program at Middlebury College, a school known for great academics and competitive athletics, is a tremendous honor,” Ceglarski said. “I am grateful for the opportunity to join Coach Sinclair and for the hockey program that my father was a part of. I am looking forward to what next season will bring and I can’t wait to get started and work together to a NESCAC Championship.” “We are excited to welcome Jack to the Panther hockey family,” said head coach Neil Sinclair . “He has been a leader to his NCAA Geneseo teams and brings experiences that will help us recruit and coach all facets of the game. I look forward to working with Jack to build on the proud Middlebury tradition -hockey.” Ceglarski started as a coaching intern with the Fighting Irish in 2019 and was promoted to assistant position for the following season. During his time at Notre Dame, he helped the team to consecutive Big Ten quarterfinals. In 2021, the team qualified for the NCAA tournament for the fifth time in a row, but was unable to participate due to the coronavirus pandemic. Prior to his time with the Fighting Irish, Ceglarski was an assistant coach and co-recruiting coordinator at the University of New England for the 2018-19 season. That season, he helped lead the Nor’easters to new heights. The team won the Commonwealth Coast Conference (CCC) Championship, recorded a program-best 21 wins and advanced to the NCAA quarterfinals for the first time. Before entering the coaching scene, Ceglarski played professional hockey during the 2017-18 season. He had stints with the Reading Royals (ECHL), Indy Fuel (ECHL) and the Huntsville Havoc (SPHL). Ceglarski graduated from SUNY Geneseo in 2017 with a Bachelor of Arts in Geography and was a member of the men’s hockey team for four years. During his career, he helped the team make a couple of NCAA Semifinal appearances (2014 and 2016), as the squad tied the program record for most wins in a season (23) in 2014. In 2016, the Knights won the SUNYAC Championship.

