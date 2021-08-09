Sports
Koeman, Barcelona players pay tribute to outgoing Messi, vow to ‘compete’ and ‘turn the page’
Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman, new captain Sergio Busquets and experienced defender Gerard Pique paid tribute to Lionel Messi before and after Sunday’s Joan Gamper trophy match against Juventus, before promising to “turn the page” in the legendary attacker’s absence.
Nearly 3,000 fans flocked to the Johan Cruijff Stadium for the event, which also serves as the roster for the coming season, but has been overshadowed by news that Messi will be leaving the club, with sources telling ESPN he will join Paris Saint Germain.
Barca were unable to complete the 34-year-old’s new contract as his previous contract expired last month due to “financial and structural obstacles”. Earlier on Sunday, Messi said a tearful goodbye to the only club he has played for, insisting he would have wanted to stay and doing everything he could to make that possible.
– Messi timeline: breaking down his 20 years at Barcelona
– Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (US only)
– Don’t have ESPN? Get instant access
Chants of “Messi, Messi” could be heard throughout the stadium as players were introduced to the fans, as well as in the 10th minute of the match. Antoine Griezmann, Ansu Fati and new signing Memphis Depay received a round of applause, while Miralem Pjanic and Samuel Umtiti, both on the transfer window list, received a colder reception.
“Despite the departure of Leo Messi, we are very excited about the new season with the squad we have and the signings we have made,” Koeman told the audience. “In addition, the youngsters who come to the first team and who are the future of this great club.
“We are convinced that we will bring you a lot of fun this season,” the Barcelona coach continued. “With a lot of help, work, sacrifice we will achieve the maximum. We know the duty we have to represent this club.”
Koeman also downplayed reports that new signing Sergio Aguero was ready to follow compatriot Messi out the door: “It’s not true he wants to leave. He’s signed and is excited. It’s a shame he got injured this morning and he can’t play.
“It’s a step back, he was training and he can contribute a lot.”
With Messi’s departure, Busquets claimed the captain’s armband and the Spain international knows he has big shoes to fill.
“It is an honor to arrive here as the first team captain of the best club in the world,” busquets said:. “I’ve had great examples like [Carles] Puyol, Xavi [Hernandez] and Leo [Messi]. I will try to meet the standard. I want to have a special memory for Leo.
“Thank you for bringing Barca to the top and making history,” Busquets added. “Being the best in the world and beating all individual and collective records. We wish you the best. Thank you forever, Leo. Finally a new season begins, with a lot of enthusiasm and ambition. We fight for all the fans and we do it with we have need you more than ever.’
After Barcelona’s 3-0 win over Juve, Pique explained that “the team was hit”.
“Especially those of us who have been sharing a locker room with [Messi]Pique added. “At the level of talent and magic, it’s not the same when the best in history disappears. You lose a very important part in attack, someone who has given you a lot of goals and assists.”
Pique sent a message to teammates that “we have to fight”, and his manager said everyone was responsible for Messi’s absence.
“We have to turn the page, we cannot change this situation,” Koeman said. “I have told the players. We have to improve, we are not going to get the goals from Leo. The midfielders have to score more goals and we have to improve as a team.”
“You always miss someone who is the best in the world,” he continued. “We have to accept it. The players have to give a little more. We are going to give opportunities to young people. There is a future.”
Messi, who has scored 672 goals in 778 appearances for Barcelona and is the club’s record-maker and top goalscorer, is leaving the Catalan club as a free agent, a year after seeking a way out after falling out with then-club president Josep Maria Bartomeu.
Sources
2/ https://www.espn.com/soccer/barcelona-espbarcelona/story/4449164/koemanbusquets-pay-tribute-to-departing-messi-ahead-of-barcelonas-gamper-trophy-clash
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]