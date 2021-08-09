Koeman, Barcelona players pay tribute to outgoing Messi, vow to ‘compete’ and ‘turn the page’

Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman, new captain Sergio Busquets and experienced defender Gerard Pique paid tribute to Lionel Messi before and after Sunday’s Joan Gamper trophy match against Juventus, before promising to “turn the page” in the legendary attacker’s absence.

Nearly 3,000 fans flocked to the Johan Cruijff Stadium for the event, which also serves as the roster for the coming season, but has been overshadowed by news that Messi will be leaving the club, with sources telling ESPN he will join Paris Saint Germain.

Barca were unable to complete the 34-year-old’s new contract as his previous contract expired last month due to “financial and structural obstacles”. Earlier on Sunday, Messi said a tearful goodbye to the only club he has played for, insisting he would have wanted to stay and doing everything he could to make that possible.

Chants of “Messi, Messi” could be heard throughout the stadium as players were introduced to the fans, as well as in the 10th minute of the match. Antoine Griezmann, Ansu Fati and new signing Memphis Depay received a round of applause, while Miralem Pjanic and Samuel Umtiti, both on the transfer window list, received a colder reception.

“Despite the departure of Leo Messi, we are very excited about the new season with the squad we have and the signings we have made,” Koeman told the audience. “In addition, the youngsters who come to the first team and who are the future of this great club.

“We are convinced that we will bring you a lot of fun this season,” the Barcelona coach continued. “With a lot of help, work, sacrifice we will achieve the maximum. We know the duty we have to represent this club.”

Koeman also downplayed reports that new signing Sergio Aguero was ready to follow compatriot Messi out the door: “It’s not true he wants to leave. He’s signed and is excited. It’s a shame he got injured this morning and he can’t play.

“It’s a step back, he was training and he can contribute a lot.”

With Messi’s departure, Busquets claimed the captain’s armband and the Spain international knows he has big shoes to fill.

“It is an honor to arrive here as the first team captain of the best club in the world,” busquets said:. “I’ve had great examples like [Carles] Puyol, Xavi [Hernandez] and Leo [Messi]. I will try to meet the standard. I want to have a special memory for Leo.

“Thank you for bringing Barca to the top and making history,” Busquets added. “Being the best in the world and beating all individual and collective records. We wish you the best. Thank you forever, Leo. Finally a new season begins, with a lot of enthusiasm and ambition. We fight for all the fans and we do it with we have need you more than ever.’

After Barcelona’s 3-0 win over Juve, Pique explained that “the team was hit”.

“Especially those of us who have been sharing a locker room with [Messi]Pique added. “At the level of talent and magic, it’s not the same when the best in history disappears. You lose a very important part in attack, someone who has given you a lot of goals and assists.”

Pique sent a message to teammates that “we have to fight”, and his manager said everyone was responsible for Messi’s absence.

“We have to turn the page, we cannot change this situation,” Koeman said. “I have told the players. We have to improve, we are not going to get the goals from Leo. The midfielders have to score more goals and we have to improve as a team.”

“You always miss someone who is the best in the world,” he continued. “We have to accept it. The players have to give a little more. We are going to give opportunities to young people. There is a future.”

Messi, who has scored 672 goals in 778 appearances for Barcelona and is the club’s record-maker and top goalscorer, is leaving the Catalan club as a free agent, a year after seeking a way out after falling out with then-club president Josep Maria Bartomeu.