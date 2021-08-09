Sports
PSG football club braces for Lionel Messi’s arrival | Football news
Messi admitted at his tearful farewell press conference in Barcelona that joining PSG was a possibility.
Lionel Messi is expected to arrive in Paris on Monday after he tearfully bid farewell to Barcelona on Sunday.
The 34-year-old, seen by French giants PSG as the essential missing piece of their frustrating Champions League puzzle, is already leaving fans guessing.
On Sunday evening, dozens of PSG diehards gathered at the gates of Le Bourget Airport north of the capital, hoping to catch a glimpse of their latest galactico.
Their wait, however, was in vain.
Messi insisted no deals had been struck and admitted at his tearful farewell press conference in Barcelona earlier on Sunday that joining PSG was a possibility.
In reality, PSG appear to be the only club expected to afford a €35m ($41m)-a-year deal for the 34-year-old Argentine.
I gave everything for Barcelona from the first day I arrived to the last. I never thought I would have to say goodbye, Messi told the press conference on Sunday.
I still haven’t come to terms with the reality of leaving this club now that I love this club, added an appropriate Messi, who wiped his tears several times in front of a squad of reporters who gave him a standing ovation gave on the grounds of the club’s Camp Nou.
Messi, widely regarded as the most gifted player in the history of the game, won 35 trophies in Barcelona, which he joined as a 13-year-old, including four Champions Leagues and 10 league titles, while his 672 goals are a record for one of the top players. five European leagues.
Great for Ligue 1
Despite the offer to cut his salary in half to close a new five-year deal, which the club with debts of €1.2 billion ($1.5 billion) and the player had agreed to, the deal fell through on strict salary restrictions from the government. Spanish League.
Some in France’s Ligue 1 have mixed feelings about the imminent arrival of Messi, who will form a superstar strike force alongside Kylian Mbappe and Neymar, who will reportedly make 36 million euros ($42.3 million) a year. former teammate of Barcelona.
A move to the Parc des Princes would mean a reunion with his Argentine international colleague Angel di Maria. An added attraction is that coach Mauricio Pochettino, like Messi, started his career at Newells Old Boys in Rosario, Argentina.
It is extraordinary for Ligue 1, said Metz coach Frederic Antonetti. But for a purist like me, Messi should have ended his career at Barcelona.
This summer, PSG have already added veteran Spanish defender Sergio Ramos from Real Madrid, where he won four Champions League crowns, and Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.
Pochettino has not given away anything about Messi’s arrival.
There have been many rumours. Many things are being said, he said as PSG worked towards a 2-1 win over Troyes in their opening game of the new league season.
Jorge Sampaoli, the coach of PSG’s bitter rivals Marseille, said Messi’s arrival could only be good news for French football.
It would be great for Ligue 1, he is the best player in the world, said Sampaoli. French football has won a lot and has grown tremendously in recent seasons.
Even if he goes to a club other than Marseille, he will be fine. Everyone would be enthralled by the championship. It will be an extra motivation for us to play against him.
