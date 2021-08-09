An expression of great power politics between China and the US

After 17 days of competition, China and the US were stuck in a dead heat for gold medal supremacy. Their competition at the games also represents their increasing rivalry between great powers.

Chinese flags flank the American flag at the Olympics. (Reuters)



When the 2020 Tokyo Olympics ended, the US barely made it to the top of the gold medal tables on the final day. The US peeped past China, which won 38 gold medals to finish the games with 39 gold medals.

China’s foray into the Olympic tables is a relatively recent phenomenon. Between 1896, when the Olympics were first held, and 1984 when the games were held in Los Angeles, the nation of several hundred million won a total of zero medals and fielded one athlete.

The US, on the other hand, won 1,773 medals in the 1984 Games. It was only when China opened up to the outside world and normalized its relationship with the US in the 1970s that Beijing began to see the Olympics as an essential part of the country’s international image. .

The 1984 Olympics was a turning point for China, which fielded more than 200, and athletes embraced the “soft power” opportunities offered by the Olympics.

Like China’s re-emergence as a great power and economic behemoth, the meteoric rise of the Olympics was carefully planned.

Researchers looking at Beijing’s Olympic medal strategy found that it was supported by the “Five-word principle“, which is “Small, Fast, Women, Water and Agile.”

Small meant the country would focus on minor ball sports such as table tennis, badminton, and lower categories of weightlifting.

The country determined that it could focus not only on the “skill requirements” such as being fast and agile, but also on the country’s “physical resources” – including small and water as a means to propel the country up in the coin. tables.

Once China’s political leadership determined that it had a competitive advantage in certain sporting events, it committed significant resources to achieving success.

Until the 2012 London Olympics, the country won three-quarters of its gold medal (152 out of 201) and more than two-thirds of its total medals (311 out of 473) in just six sports: table tennis, badminton, diving, gymnastics, weightlifting and shooting.

“This deliberate strategic prioritization led by the Chinese government was a reconfiguration of China’s elite sports landscape, laying the groundwork for China’s subsequent rise to the Olympic podium,” researchers said in a paper titled “Investigating China’s success at the Olympics.”

When China hosted the 2008 Olympics, it took the most medals, seemingly confirming the country’s medal strategy. Since then, the country has been in a dead-heat situation with the US in the gold medal rankings.

For decades, the US’s performance in the Olympics enhanced the country’s international image as a sporting titan, confirming the country’s economic and military might.

“Utilities [China] is also entering the realm of global popular culture,” said Joseph Nye after the 2008 Olympics in Beijing and supremacy at sporting events is part of that project.

While the US is concerned about China’s rise and what that means for the US power model, Chinese sportswomen and men are increasingly reflecting that shift in the balance of power.

Some US outlets were also quick to worry about China’s “overperformanceat the Tokyo Olympics.

China’s determined, some say, even overdetermined athletes contrasted sharply with at least one American athlete who withdrew, citing pressure and her mental well-being.

The conversation it sparked also seemed to reflect a US internal discussion in a country that is increasingly politically polarized, with race issues and the impact of social media increasingly coming to the fore.

In contrast, Chinese athletes increasingly represent the vision of a state determined to emerge in the 21st century and reverse the humiliation of the last century.

The Olympics in China were closely watched until the last day when the country led the medals for most of the competition, with Chinese athletes taking a heroes welcome in many corners of the country.

For the rulers of the country, it was an opportunity to signal that Beijing can achieve victory and success on the international stage.

Source: TRT World