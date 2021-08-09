Record win for Bedford Cricket Club as title rise continues





The Bedford Cricket Club first team took a record win on Sunday afternoon as they consolidated first place in Division Two of the Bedfordshire County Cricket League. Their monumental 277-run win against Clifton at The Bury is a club record as the 1st XI have half a foot in Division One after a 41-point lead at the top. Bedford posted 328-8 in their 40 overs, with Rohan Mehmi earning a second century in as many games with a majestic 114; expertly supported by Manvir Chauhan’s 68. However, one man who can never be sidelined for too long is Shiv Odedra; Bedford’s all-rounder achieved brilliant numbers of 6 to 6 as Clifton was sacked for just 51. With closest rivals New Bradwell suffering a shocking defeat to Preston – failing to chase just 75 chasers – Bedford now has one eye back at Bedfordshire’s second tier. The 2nd XI are also hoping for promotion from Division Five and kept their hopes alive with a tight three-wicket win at Flitwick’s 3rd XI. The Saturday 1st XI are also in a three-way battle for the Northamptonshire Cricket League Division Five title; and stayed in the chase with a convincing win against Burton Latimer. Half a century before Ramkumar Jayaraman (63) and Jonny Dove (60) propelled Bedford to 284-8 at The Bury on Saturday, with Dove also starring with the ball in hand. The leg-spinning all-rounder came on with the game in the balance but turned it on its head, securing 6 for 8 as he spun Burton Latimer for 141. Kempston Hammers had a match in hand but lost their chance on Sunday afternoon after passing Loddington and Mawsley the day before. Matt Plowman’s 72 helped put up a defensible total against Loddington and Mawsley on Saturday and the win was secured by 26 runs in the big box thanks to three wickets from the ever-reliable Martin McLennan. But the Hammers squandered the chance to cut a gap between them and their local rivals when they fell to Burton Latimer by one wicket on Sunday. Daniel Clark (48) and Ashley Field (41) helped Kempston limp to 157-7 and despite Shaun Copperwheat’s 3-34 Burton Latimer held out to escape with a one-wicket win. The Hammers took five bonus points to move to the top of the rankings; the gap at just two points, with August 21 being the key date for Bedford and Kempston Hammers to face each other at The Bury. Tom Carr is a player and volunteer at Bedford Cricket Club. Now more than ever, we need your help to fund the quality Bedford Independents journalism that serves our community…

