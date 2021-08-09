Sports
Rebel Wilson has lunch with tennis legend John McEnroe on an Italian outing
Rebel Wilson shines in a canary yellow dress as she enjoys lunch with tennis legend John McEnroe on an Italian outing
She is one of Hollywood’s biggest stars.
And Rebel Wilson, 41, joined forces with tennis legend John McEnroe, 62, for a quiet lunch during her Sunday Italian outing.
On Instagram, Rebel shared a photo of himself nestled near the famously hot-headed American sports icon.
What a ministry! Hollywood star Rebel Wilson, 41, opted for a deep canary-yellow dress as she enjoyed lunch with tennis legend John McEnroe, 62, during her Italian outing on Sunday
Rebel managed to look politely at the photo, while John seemed to be in a good mood and burst into a smile.
“Lunch with this legend,” Rebel wrote, before offering the hashtag #McEnroe.
Elsewhere on Instagram stories, Rebel chose to share photos with pal Carly Steel as he enjoys the swanky meal.
Pals: Rebel, John and Entertainment Tonight host Carly Steel looked like old friends as they were having lunch together at a restaurant. Rebel did not name the reason for the catch up
“I won my singles and doubles today,” Rebel captioned the photo.
The star opted for a deep canary yellow dress for the occasion, andsported her signature blond locks.
John, meanwhile, looked casual for the holidays in a white t-shirt.
Girls just want to have sun! Rebel posed next to Carly after lunch and both women seemed to be in a good mood
Rebel has spent time in Italy after wrapping up work on the new film Senior Year. She landed last week in the Italian capital Rome.
On Friday, the actress slipped into a skimpy black bikini and elegant fedora as she snapped a selfie for Instagram while relaxing on a boat.
It comes shortly after she enjoyed a day of sightseeing at the Colosseum in Rome on Tuesday, when she shared snaps from her day posing in front of the historic monument in an aqua t-shirt and skinny white jeans.
Beautiful: On Friday, Rebel slipped into a skimpy black bikini and an elegant fedora
She paraded her new slim frame in her outfit, adding vintage tones and a sun hat to the look in the hot Italian sun
She wore a Balmain purse and kept it comfortable in bootflats as she climbed a wall and posed for her snaps.
She shared the images on Instagram and wrote: ‘Rome-ing around today!’
“Near Rome!” Rebel posed in front of the historic landmark in an aqua t-shirt and skinny white jeans
