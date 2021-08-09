Gators tip action at NBA Summer League





Tre Mann made his NBA Summer League debut on Sunday, winning against Detroit. Photo by: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Five Gators are scheduled to compete in NBA Summer League action in Las Vegas.

Florida’s 2021 NBA Draft Squads, three men and Scottie Lewis , made their respective debuts with their new teams in NBA Summer League action on Sunday in Las Vegas. A handful of other Gators from the past will also join the action, including Michael Frazier II (Houston), Devin Robinson (Indiana), and John Egbunu (Minnesota). Scottie Lewis made his Hornets debut on Sunday. (Photo: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports) Both Mann and Lewis were among the starting five of their teams, and Mann had six points and three rebounds in Oklahoma City’s win against Detroit, while Lewis had two points, a steal and a blocked shot for Charlotte. Frazier also opened in action on Sunday-evening, starting in the Rockets vs. cleveland. Frazier is a familiar face in the Rockets organization, appearing in both the regular season and playoffs for Houston during the 2019-20 season. Robinson has been a mainstay of the G League since 2017, averaging 15.1 points per game and a handful of NBA appearances with the Washington Wizards. Robinson was most recently with the Indiana Pacers organization, competing with their G League affiliate, the Fort Wayne Mad Ants. Robinson’s Pacers tip summer play Monday at 2 p.m. on NBA TV. Egbunu last played abroad in Italy but has G League experience with the Long Island Nets during the 2019-20 G League. His first chance with the Timberwolves summer squad comes Monday night at 7 p.m. when they open the game on ESPNU.

