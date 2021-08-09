Two out of three suspended Sri Lankan cricketers plan to play cricket in the US for $125,000 a year





Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) banned Kusal Mendis, Niroshan Dickwella and Danushka Gunathilaka from all cricket for a year last month for violating the bio bubble while in England. Prior to the ODI series, the trio watched late night in Durham having fun outside the bubble and soon the video of the same went viral. They were quickly flown home and after investigation were given a one-year suspension and a hefty fine. However, it has now been learned that two of these three cricketers (names are unknown) are planning to leave for the United States of America (USA) and resume their cricket career. One of them reportedly made the call to leave Sri Lanka last week and now another cricketer has joined. According to a report from Sunday Morning Sports, the sources claim the two players plan to participate in the US cricket action for three years and will earn $125,000 a year during this period. The report also added that the players have the backing of a legendary player to play the sport in the US. The said arrangement is to play for the US for $125,000 per year, for three years. In his investigation, the player was found to be lying to the Disciplinary Committee about a fatal accident he had committed some time ago. Now he’s trying to deal with the SLC CEO for his sentence. This legend is a good friend of the player manager of the two players who are now trying to leave the country. The legend known in cricket circles for playing secret doubles games, said the source. Many players move to USA to play cricket Meanwhile, many cricketers who see no future in playing for their country are now taking the American route. Sri Lanka all-rounder Shehan Jayasuriya moved to the US with his family earlier this year and informed SLC that he will no longer be available for international or domestic assignments. Former cricketer Dilhara Fernando had previously taken the same route. Moreover, Indias U19 star Smit Patel also moved on after his ambitions to play for India fell through. Alongside him, fast bowler Siddharth Trivedi moved to the US earlier this year to play cricket.

