Players ‘going in the right direction’ with vaccinations

We have some guys who are in that process right now where they got their second shot, they’re not even two weeks away from the second shot, so you can’t count them in the full vaccinated number, Neu said on Aug. 4. . But were trending in a good direction here. I’m going to say it’s high in the 70s, low in the 80s, somewhere around.

According to veterans on the roster in offensive lineman Anthony Todd and inside linebacker Brandon Martin, who have both said they have been vaccinated, the Ball State coaching staff is not actively lobbying players to get vaccinated. Todd said the coaches have left that choice to the athletes. Todd, who said he didn’t know how many of his teammates had been vaccinated, thinks the coaches probably prefer the players being vaccinated.

There are coaches who in recent months have talked about vaccinating players of a team as a competitive advantage; see Penn States James Franklin and Arizona Jedd Fish. As Neu would say, he can’t do anything if someone has to enter a testing protocol or quarantine for a period of time. Neu just wants his athletes to make the best decision for themselves and know that he supports them.

Todd said he was vaccinated because it made things easier because he didn’t have to worry about it. He pointed out another team on the MAC squad that missed multiple games last season due to COVID-19 complications, and said you wouldn’t be happy to see that happen to us. Todd wants to focus solely on football as this will be his last season with the program and not dealing with the COVID-19 distraction that came with the 2020 campaign.

Neu said that just because his team was lucky enough to stay at full strength last year, that doesn’t automatically mean they will stay at full strength in 2021.

It gets even harder to keep preaching, making good social sacrifices, and they all got tired of being in all day every day and you’re in college, you went to college once in your life, said Neu, who said last month that he has been vaccinated. But we have to keep preaching the same message and keep hoping that our guys who are leaders, our guys who are veterans is what it is. These are the times that were in and we all just have to do our part to help.

Martin made a similar comment: Like last year, I mean, there was no vaccine. We had to make sure we were careful about who was around and things like that. So it’s kind of the same last year, just making sure they stayed disciplined that way.

BothNeu and Martin said that earlier this year, during what Neu called the teams’ summer phase, someone was called in to talk to the players about vaccination. Neu said he can’t answer questions from a medical perspective, so having someone who could be a valuable resource for players with questions. Neu declined to say exactly who that person was out of respect for that person, but did say it was someone associated with the university.