The Next Wrong Teacher: Washington Tournament Win

Yannick Sener wins the highest title of his career to date. APA/Getty/Mitchell Layton

Jannik Sinner defined the next phase in his young tennis career. Sesto won the championship Monday night (CEST) in Washington, celebrating the greatest success of his career to date.

Because of the crisis: at the tournament in the American capital this week, Sener showed what he is made of. In a thrilling final, Buster Mackenzie defeated MacDonald after 2:54 hours of play with 7:5, 4:6 and 7:5. Sinner has not only broken his negative streak from his last three defeats in a row, no: At 19 (he would turn 20 in a week) in Washington, he was the youngest winner of the ATP 500 championship (this category consists of since 2009).

Sinner went into the game as a favorite against McDonald – even though the American eliminated famous players such as Benoit Paire, Nick Kyrgios or Kei Nishikori en route to the final. In the end it turned out to be the expected difficult game. Already in the first lap, Sinner and McDonald gave some first-class rallies. Both took over the service game from each other twice. Sinner has always been the protagonist. But his opponent had nerves like steel and fended off many broken and pinned balls.

MacDonald fights like a lion

At 6:5 from Sinner’s point of view, things got interesting again. South Tyrol was leading 40-0 when MacDonald served. But then the California man scored three runs in a row. But Sinner wasn’t deterred by that either. For example, South Tyrol finally managed to turn around the 11th group ball after 1:07 pm.

MacKenzie MacDonald gave Yannick Sener a hard time. APA/Getty/Mitchell Layton

In the second round, they both played their service games to a score of 3:3. Sinner then wobbled as MacDonald, making a frenzied effort, tapped his first two balls in this play. As a result, South Tyrol could no longer serve the Americans. MacDonald won the second set with 6:4. For Sinner, this was the first loss in this tournament.

High-profile final – Sinner keeps calm

Now it was a difficult situation for Sinner, especially since his opponent fought like a lion and could run almost any ball. In addition, Sinner is usually used to being a fan favorite during the tour. This was clearly not the case against local champion MacDonald. But a sinner would not be a sinner if he did not keep his composure even with such a constellation. The 19-year-old returned to the decisive third set on his old strength and took the first serve from his opponent, who was 6 years his senior. Then he let his emotions run wild for a while. The relief was noticeable for Pusterer, especially as he has missed numerous break opportunities in this match so far.

When the score was 3:1, Sinner failed to hit the field several times. This gave MacDonald a total of three break chances. However, Sener kept a cool head, increased his share in the first serve and decided the match himself. When the score was 5:2, Sinner had two match points, but busy is a foreign word for McDonald’s these days. Not only did the 26-year-old make two tackles and break balls 19 and 20, but he immediately got the breaker replay.

Jannik Sinner has had to endure many setbacks. APA/Getty/Mitchell Layton

However, momentum is once again on the side of the local champion. But Sener shook himself up a bit and scored some great points on McDonald’s serving. However, the South Tyrolean was unlucky twice with the edge of the net and with it MacDonald’s 5:5 draw. The 7,500 spectators in Washington were all excited after this game at the latest, as both players sought their luck on offense and didn’t give up on defense. It was a balanced match at a high level that could not be beat in terms of tension. Finally Sinner turned his match three ball and 21 breakout ball in 7:5 against standing man MacDonald on his serve.

The sinner ascends

For example, Sener won the highest title of his career to date. In his career he won two championships at ATP level, namely in Sofia and Melbourne (both were 250 cc). With his win in Washington, Sinner worked his way up to 15th place in the world rankings. South Tyrol consisted of 9 centers this week. He is now as advanced as never before. By the way: the opponent MacDonald is now in 67th place on the ATP computer. Previously, the American was number 107 in the world rankings.