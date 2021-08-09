Ice Hockey-Cooper Named Canada Head Coach for Beijing Olympics





(Reuters) – If National Hockey League players return to the Olympics next year, two-time Stanley Cup champion Jon Cooper will serve as head coach of a Canadian men’s team considered a gold medal favorite in Beijing, Hockey Canada said. Monday. For Cooper, who won the Stanley Cup for the second consecutive time last month as head coach of NHL team Tampa Bay Lightning, the potential role would mark his debut as coach of the Canadian Olympic team. “It is an honor to lead the Canadian Olympic men’s team in Beijing next year, and to continue the rich tradition of hockey excellence associated with Hockey Canada,” Cooper said in a press release. Cooper previously served as Canada’s head coach at the 2017 World Cup, won a silver medal, and was an assistant coach to Team North America at the 2016 World Cup of Hockey. The NHL has not yet decided whether its players will compete in the Beijing 2022 Olympics as it continues to address health issues related to the coronavirus pandemic, including COVID-19-related insurance issues. The NHL, unhappy at the prospect of interrupting a regular season to send its most valuable assets abroad where they could be injured, ended a run of five consecutive Winter Olympics when it decided not to attend Pyeongchang in 2018. to go. That decision came despite clear signals from some of the world’s best players that they wanted to leave. Some NHL team owners have lost enthusiasm for the Olympics, given the likelihood of players returning injured or fatigued, hurting their club’s chances toward that year’s Stanley Cup playoffs. But the NHL and the players, as part of an extension of the collective bargaining agreement reached last year, agreed to return to the Olympics in 2022 and 2026 if deals were struck with the International Olympic Committee and the International Ice Hockey Federation. . The Beijing Olympics are scheduled to run from February 4-20, and the NHL’s schedule for the 2021-22 season includes a break from action to accommodate players who can participate. (Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto, editing by Ed Osmond)

