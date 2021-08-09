Sports
Top athletes’ biggest flop shows at the Tokyo Olympics
The fact that performance pressure can be the toughest reality check was fully manifested during the Tokyo Olympics, when the elite athletes in a range of sports succumbed to the pressure and failed to perform their best at the Games.
At the Tokyo Olympics, shocking events took place as top leaguers, medalists and the biggest names in certain sports suffocated under the pressure and fail to overcome the hurdles and claim their Olympic glory.
Let’s take a look at the biggest setbacks that the Tokyo Olympics saw:
#Novak Djokovic – Tennis
Few would have believed that world champion Novak Djokovic’s invincible run at the top of the game could be brought to a halt, especially during the Olympics. The 20-time Grand Slam champion has been in raging form all season, racking up the 3 Slams already played this year – the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon, and was well on his way to staying on track and achieving a Golden Slam calendar by taking the gold at the Olympics.
For the inexperienced, a Golden Slam on the calendar is a rare opportunity for a tennis player to win all 4 Majors in the same calendar year and also gold in the Olympics. Only Steffi Graf has been able to achieve this feat. While Serbian Novak Djokovic was undoubtedly the favorite to win gold in Tokyo, his dream run in the semi-finals was drastically halted by Germany’s Alexander Zverev, who went on to win gold.
Also in the bronze medal clash, Djokovic’s disappointing run continued as the world No. 1 lost to Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta and had to return from the Games empty-handed, his chance for a Golden Slam on the calendar well shot in the arm .
#Kento Momota — Badminton
Having missed out on participating in the 2016 Rio Olympics, all eyes were on the world’s No. 1 Kento Momota as he entered the gold favorites competition. Japan’s Kento Momota, who played domestically, was an assured medal contender given his dream run in 2019, where he took a record 11 BWF titles. It’s been a particularly tough few years for Kento Momota as the world’s No. 1 player survived a car accident, had eye surgery and also battled COVID-19 to finally make it back to the tour.
However, at the Tokyo Olympics, Momota got off to a winning start in his first Group A match against American Timothy Lam, but in the second group meeting against unseeded South Korean opponent, Heo Kwang-hee, Momota lost in straight games and crashed. most unceremoniously from the Tokyo Olympics. Later, the Japanese star revealed that the pressure to win a medal in his Games debut was starting to hit him.
After Kento Momota, another Japanese star who didn’t have the best of luck at the Tokyo Olympics, was tennis star Naomi Osaka. After taking a ‘mental health break’ since the French Open, Osaka was even out of the Wimbledon Championships, keeping Tokyo on her mind. Again, the 23-year-old was the favorite for gold at the Games as it was played on home soil.
Although things went smoothly for the four-time Grand Slam champion in the first two rounds, Naomi faltered in her third round encounter against Marketa Vondrousova from the Czech Republic. Osaka’s usual play was wrong in that match and she lost in the most crushing way in straight sets, 6-1, 6-4. Even Naomi Osaka, like Momota, admitted that the pressure to get a medal in her Olympics debut was becoming a “little too much” for her to handle as well.
#Johannes Vetter – Athletics (javelin throw)
All eyes were on Germany’s Johannes Vetter to take home Olympic gold, as the javelin thrower had entered the Games with a whopping seven throws from 90 meters and above to brag. Vetter was on top form and even had the best season of 96.29m and was of course a favorite medal contender alongside Indian Neeraj Chopra.
However, the pressure was also placed on Vetter, because he did not make much of an impression at the Games. In the final of the javelin event on the penultimate day of the Olympics, Vetter started with a 82.52 m throw, but his next two throws were fouled and he failed to qualify further and had to finish 9th, in the most disappointing way. Neeraj Chopra, on the other hand, radiated confidence and threw an 87.58 m to take home the prized gold for India.
#Kochei Uchimura (Artistic Gymnastics)
Yet another medal favorite from Japan, Kochei Uchimura’s dream of continuing his fairytale run at the Olympics was shattered when the top gymnast failed to qualify in the individual high bar. After winning gold in 2012 and 2016 in the all-around event, Uchimura had decided not to defend it due to shoulder issues and wanted to focus on the individual event instead. However, Uchimura slipped over the bars and failed to qualify for the final, crushing his Olympic medal plans.
#Trayvon Bromell – Athletics
American Trayvon Bromell was the favorite for gold in the 100 meters at the Tokyo Olympics. It wasn’t until July that Bromell clocked the fastest time in the world at 9.77 seconds this year and so looked good to deliver the gold. However, the stars never aligned for the 26-year-old sprinter as he finished fourth in his opening heat, clocking in at 10.05 seconds and also in the semi-finals, Bromell couldn’t do better than 10.00 seconds and it took his Olympic dream came to a head when it came to an abrupt, shocking end.
#US Women’s Football Team
To brush away memories of a quarter-final in Rio 2016, the star-studded U.S. women’s soccer team that included Megan Rapinoe, Carli Lloyd and Alex Morgan was eager to win Olympic gold. Having already won the World Cup, the US women’s soccer team wanted to be the first to achieve this double feat, but it wasn’t to be. The Americans had broken their 44-game winning streak in their opening game by Sweden themselves when the American side lost 3-0. The golden dream had to remain unfulfilled, as the American team also suffered their first loss to Canada in two decades in the semifinals. However, they went on to settle for the bronze, after a 4-3 win over Australia.
