Padres Daily: Snell, Nola battery charges; Hosmer no longer locked out

Blake Snell gave hope yesterday, hope that he will be what has been expected all along and hopes that the starting pitchers of the teams will return to what they were for most of the first three months of the season.

The southpaw may have had his best start with the Padres in yesterday’s 2-0 win over the Diamondbacks. If it was even arguable. As described in my game story (here), Snell had been pretty good at a few starts this season, but he hadn’t been as dominant as he had been cutting up the Diamondbacks.

His seven shutout innings with 13 strikeouts followed Yu Darvish who gave up two runs in seven innings, while striking out 12 on Saturday. The Padres had never had pitchers strike out 12 or more in consecutive games in their 53 seasons.

And their historic weekend came after Joe Musgrove gave up one run in six innings against Oakland on Wednesday in his most recent start.

Musgrove and Darvish have also had to deal with giving up too many runs in too few innings. But theirs wasn’t nearly as drastic or as sustained as Snells.

So, as Snell pointed out, now it continues to do this.

Will he? Who knows?

But the optimists among us can count on Snell to find a new pitching mate in catcher Austin Nola.

It was nice to have Nola behind the board, Snell said yesterday. Started to understand each other very well. Knowing that I will have him every start is really nice.

It was certainly no coincidence that Nola’s praise was the first thing Snell expressed at his post-match press conference.

He bounced between catchers more than any other Padres starter. Chris Paddack is the only one close and Paddack has still had Victor Caratini for most of his starts. Darvish has only been caught by Caratini and Musgrove has thrown to Caratini in 18 of his 21 starts.

Now it seems that Snell also has his own personal catcher.

In his first game back from the injured list, Nola caught Snells’ quality start on July 22 in Miami and has taken his three starts since then.

Van Snells who has batted at least six innings four times this season, Nola has caught three. Nola was behind the plate for Snells’ first such game, May 18 against the Rockies, when he gave up one run on five hits in six innings.

It’s nice if I don’t have to do anything, Snell said. He puts the fingers down and they work. It’s what I want, and we just move on. It’s just nice to be able to pitch a guy with whom I’ve built a lot. It’s comforting. He knows me very well. I know him very well. We work very well together. It makes pitching a lot easier, even when it’s really hard.

A little break

Austin Adams hasn’t pitched since July 30, a nine-day period in which the Padres have played seven games.

It’s nothing, Adams said. It’s just one of those things. It happens in baseball.

The right-hander pointed out that other Padres relievers have been given extra rest days this season. That’s true. The Padres have been trying to make time for a staff working a full season after last year’s 60-game sprint.

With the exception of Craig Stammen, whose 61 innings lead the major leagues, every Padres reliever this season has either been on the injured list for some time or spent at least six days between appearances. Tim Hill, whose 54 appearances are equal for most in the majors, went eight days between games in May.

But Adams, whose 37 innings are five more than he’s pitched before in a Major League season and whose 47 appearances are 17 more than his previous career high, currently has the longest break a Padres pitcher has taken between appearances without going to the IL. to go. .

Adams warmed up on Saturday and manager Jayce Tingler said Adams was available for the past three games. Before that, according to multiple sources, Adams was given a few days to work on his focus and make sure his extremely intricate mechanics were correct.

Adams acknowledged at the time that he was upset by hitting the Marlins Jon Bert in the back of the head in Miami on July 22. But he said on Sunday it was not a lingering issue. Adams said he’s consulted the coaches to ask why he hasn’t pitched and to make sure they know he’s okay.

I’m ready to go, he said.

Hold on to Hos

The Padres have made no mistake in nine high-season games of the season, and Tingler thinks one of the reasons for that is that he has finished the past three of those Eric Hosmer in first, Adam Frazier in second, Manny Machado in the top. third place and Jake has used up. Cronenworth at short stop.

I like the way we played with a ball, Tingler said. The way defense played as a unit I would say this: Jake, Frazier and Hos now have and maybe ride some warm hands and the guys are playing well.

The interesting thing about this recent run is that Hosmer has been a fixture in the lineup, even with the Padres facing left-handed starters in two of the last three games. Hosmer, who had faced four straight left-handers from July 17 to 28, has started four of the past five games by a left-handed left-hander. Tingler has praised Hosmers’ defense lately, with Hosmer hitting .345 with a .889 OPS in his nine games since July 29.

I was just trying to play warm hands, Tingler said. Had good at bats, played pretty well as a unit. So we keep doing that, that’s kind of how I see the matchups.

facts

Cronenworth reached 2500 . yesterdaye regular season home run at Petco Park, which opened in 2004. Petco has seen the fourth fewest home runs of the 24 baseball fields in continuous use since 2004.

Nola was 1-for-3 with a double to extend his single-series to a career-high of eight games. He is 12-for-23 on the streak.

Frazier went 3-for-4 yesterday with his 30e double of the season, tied for third in the National League. Yesterday was his 11e three-hit game of the season, third most in NL. Frazier went 7-for-15 while batting in four consecutive games after going 4-for-24 in his first six games with the Padres.

Emilio Pagn threw a perfect eighth inning yesterday, his 14e scoreless in his last 15 appearances.

The Padres improved to 9-1 when they allowed three or fewer hits this season.

Since we sometimes talk about an umpire calling out strikes on pitches outside the zone when Padres batters are at the plate, we should keep in mind that Roberto Ortiz helped take out Mark Melancon yesterday. After Kole Calhoun led off the ninth inning with a double, Ortiz called a strike on the fourth and sixth pitches of Melancon’s strikeout by Carson Kelly to bring the Padres closer to its first out.

