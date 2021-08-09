Cricket: Shakib shines as Bangladesh jumps from Australia for 62 in T20 series triumph, Sports News





Shakib Al Hasan took four wickets as Bangladesh faced Australia for their lowest-ever Twenty20 total of 62 to seal the series 4-1 on Monday. In the hunt for 123 for the win, the visitors crashed in 13.4 overs, with Shakib returning 4-9 with his left arm spin in the 60-run rout in Dhaka. Australia’s previous low was 79 all-out against England in 2005. Bangladesh, who had secured their first series win over Australia after winning the first three games, rebounded from their previous loss to smooth out the opposition’s batting. ALSO READ | Did you know? Three cricketers represented both India and Pakistan in international friendlies “The boys showed a lot of character and hunger to win a series against a team like Australia,” said home skipper Mahmudullah Riyad after the win. “We executed our plans very well. Obviously it was difficult for the batters, but we did well to keep getting 120-130. All the bowlers worked very well together.” He said: “We’ve always felt like we’re a really good team in our backyard. We can’t let anything go by. “Although the rankings don’t show it, I have always felt that we have a very good potential to be a very good team in T20 internationals.” ALSO READ | Watch: Rahul Dravid teaches ‘cricket expressions’ in Kannada to British High Commissioner for India Pace bowler Mohammad Saifuddin paired with Shakib to rattle Australia with two strikes in one over and send Alex Carey and Moises Henriques back, both for three. Shakib, who took out Ashton Turner for his 100th T20 scalp, wiped the tail with the wickets of Nathan Ellis and Adam Zampa as Bangladesh celebrated. Shakib, 34, a veteran of 58 tests, 258 one-day matches and 84 T20s, said he “still enjoys the game”. Spinner Nasum Ahmed had done the first damage when he threw Dan Christian for three and then caught the in-form Mitchell Marsh for four in consecutive overs. Skipper Matthew Wade (22) and Ben McDermott fought back with 21 points for the third wicket, but Mahmudullah broke the partnership. He caught McDermott and threw for 17. “I’ve been playing for a few years now, certainly the toughest conditions to play T20 cricket in,” said a disappointed Wade. “Great learning for young people.” Earlier, Mohammad Naim made 23 in Bangladesh’s 122 for eight after opting to bat. Christian, who took an international scalp after seven years, and Nathan Ellis took two wickets each

