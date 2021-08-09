Sports
Tennis: Nadal slips out of top three but Olympic champion Bencic to 11th in ranking, Tennis News & Top Stories
PARIS (AFP) – Rafael Nadal slipped from the top three in the new ATP rankings released Monday (Aug. 9), while Jannik Sinner, who won the Washington tournament last weekend, jumped nine places to 15th.
Women’s Olympic tennis champion Belinda Bencic, meanwhile, has moved up one place in the latest WTA rankings, but the Swiss remains one place outside the top 10.
Czech Marketa Vondrousova, who collected silver, remains in 42nd place, while Ukraine bronze medalist Elina Svitolina also moved up to number 5.
Spanish 20-time Grand Slam winner Nadal lost to Lloyd Harris in the round of 16 in Washington and found himself dropping one place to number 4, with Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas replacing him at number 3.
Novak Djokovic remains at the top, with Russian Daniil Medvedev in second.
Italian teenager Sinner, who defeated American Mackenzie McDonald in three sets in Washington, climbs from 24th to the higher echelons of the gaming elite.
Sinner, who won’t turn 20 until August 16, is the youngest player to win an ATP 500 tournament since the category was founded in 2009.
By reaching the final, McDonald also made a dramatic jump from 107th to 64th.
Djokovic, who has won all three majors this year and has his eyes set on completing the sweep with another success at the US Open, remains comfortably at number 1.
The Serb has now spent a record 333 weeks in first place, well ahead of second best Roger Federer, who managed 310 and is now at number 9.
Canada’s Bianca Andreescu dropped three places from fifth to eighth in the women’s race.
Wimbledon champion Ashleigh Barty continues to dominate at the top, even though she has not played since her early elimination in Tokyo in late July.
Longtime No. 1 Serena Williams dropped four places to 20th.
Compatriot Danielle Collins jumped eight places to 28th after her win in San Jose at Sunday’s Silicon Valley Classic, while Germany’s Andrea Petkovic, who took her first WTA title since 2015 in Cluj, jumped 23 places to 68th.
The losing finalist, Egypt’s Mayar Sherif, took 22 places and entered the top 100 for the first time in 97th.
Meanwhile, Nadal is counting on daily improvement from a long-term foot injury if he wants to fight for the title this week at this week’s ATP Toronto Masters.
He has won five Canadian titles, including the 2018 and 2019 editions. Due to Covid-19, the 2020 event was canceled.
The 35-year-old Spaniard remains concerned about a long-term foot injury that flared up at Roland Garros in May and kept him away from Wimbledon and the Olympics.
It’s been a tough few months for me with physical issues, he said before his most successful hard court stop on Sunday.
Nadal, the runner-up, won his comeback game on Wednesday (August 4) in Washington, but would open in Toronto against 50th-ranked Lloyd Harris, who knocked him out in the US capital, as Canada’s South African qualifier Brayden Schnur beats in his opener .
I’m not at a peak, but I train better here than in Washington, he said. I’m excited to continue here and play a little better. I want to compete well.
Olympic quarterfinalist Medvedev leads an empty field in an event that has two of the Big 3 players missing.
With Djokovic missing out on the week after his frustrating no-medal performance in Tokyo and Roger Federer still out of action with his ongoing knee problems, Medvedev and Nadal lead the roster.
