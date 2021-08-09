A simple eye model for objectively assessing the competence of direct ophthalmoscopy

Summary of key findings and comparison with existing literature

In this study, we developed a robust and simple eye model and found it effective in assessing the competence of direct ophthalmoscopy compared to the traditional checklist. The subjective checklist score was 9.25 0.47, with a discrimination index of 0.11. The model rating score was 4.24 3.10, with a discrimination index of 0.79. Notably, two-thirds of residents agreed or strongly agreed that model assessment could reflect the ability to visualize the fundus.

In usual practice, ophthalmoscopic proficiency was assessed by trainers who scored according to a checklist, mainly on the surgical procedure [6]. In our study, the assessment checklist could be divided into 3 parts: (a) preparation of the patients, the device and the environment; (b) operating procedure including manipulating the light, adjusting the diopter and controlling the working distance; (c) general proficiency. The checklist assessment showed a high level of performance with an average score of 9.25, indicating that it was very easy for the residents to perform direct ophthalmoscopy with a memorized surgery procedure. On the other hand, the checklist of the operational steps turned out to be a separate measuring tool compared to the model assessment which showed the possibility to visualize the letters on the fundus. It has been reported that few young ophthalmologists were able to use an ophthalmoscope effectively, even though they memorized the operating procedure [1, 5].

Competence in ophthalmoscopic skills is a concern in medical education. Eye models, incorporating fundus images, were increasingly used as additional tools for task-based skill assessment [2, 8]. While task-based assessment could reflect competency more objectively and accurately, it may be technically challenging and unsuitable for students or even residents with limited or no clinical experience, as the ability to diagnose disease was required [5]. On the other hand, the fundus images, which were mainly centrally located, could hardly be used to assess the competence of inspecting the peripheral retina. Thus, a new approach is needed for a more focused assessment of the ability to visualize the fundus.

Paul Bradley ingeniously used a table tennis ball for an eye model with five sets of text in the fundus for objective assessment of direct ophthalmoscopy in 803 medical students at the University of Liverpool, UK [5]. In Bradley’s study, the mean score for visualizing the text was 4.4 (5 for total score, difficulty index: 0.88) with 95% confidence intervals of (4.3, 4.5) and an estimated coefficient of variation (CV ) of 32%. In contrast, in our study, model assessment appeared more difficult (difficulty index = 0.42) and the score distribution was more discrete (CV = 73%).

Some reasons can be attributed to the difference in difficulty. First, there was no time limit in Bradley’s assessment. In contrast, the residents in our study had to complete the direct ophthalmoscopy within 5 minutes, which increased the difficulty. Second, we used the brown color plastic ball to form a black box, which simulates the structural feature of the choroid. However, Bradley’s report did not mention how to avoid the light in the pale table tennis ball from the wall, which could reduce the difficulty in manipulating the light beam. Finally, assessment by reading text was much easier than reading randomized letters, even in the same size, because the text message could be guessed by association. Fourth, the eye model in our study had a diameter of 26 mm, which was closer to the diameter of a human eyeball and smaller than Bradley’s model based on a table tennis ball (about 40 mm). Fifth, in contrast to Bradley’s model with no refractive component, we added a convex lens with a certain focal length to simulate an emmetropic eye, and the residents could not visualize the fundus without an ophthalmoscope.

In addition, we measured the Difficulty Index and Discrimination Index, which were often used when evaluating the quality of a test [12]. The higher the difficulty, the lower the difficulty. Tests with a difficulty above 0.90 should be very easy and probably not worth testing. On the other hand, very low difficulty tests are difficult and not suitable for students or residents. Discrimination Index describes how effectively the test distinguishes between high and low ability students. A high discrimination index is particularly desirable when assessing skills. The relationship between these two indices has been recognized. Si-Mui Sim et al. found that the maximum discrimination index occurred with a difficulty index between 40 and 74% [12]. Either a very large or a very small difficulty index would lead to a decrease in the discrimination index. Thus, it does not distinguish between weak and competent students. Therefore, the model rating in our study was moderate in difficulty (difficulty index = 0.42) and acceptable to the residents. In addition, using our eye model to assess ophthalmoscopic competence could well discriminate between poor and competent performers (discrimination index = 0.79), compared to the Bradleys model based on CV as reference for the discrimination index and the checklist (discrimination index = 0.11).

Comparison between models suggested no significant difference between the models, indicating good reproducibility in the models designed in our study. It is noteworthy that the residents appeared to have higher scores when examining the right eye model, which was presumably due to the laterality of the dominant eye and dextromanuality. Further study to confirm the relationship between the performance of ophthalmoscopy and the dominant eye and hand is warranted.

Feedback from residents showed that they believed this simple eye model could simulate the eyeball for fundus visualization, and that the model assessment could reflect their ability to perform ophthalmoscopy. Most residents agreed with this value model as an aid to ophthalmic practices and expected it to become popular in medical education. In addition, practicing ophthalmoscopy on our model avoids closed contact with the simulated patients and helps prevent infection via air droplets, especially in the era of COVID-19.

Also, most residents found it easy to assemble the eye model after the demonstration and the following practice procedure. The plastic ball was cheap and easy to buy online. Unlike Bradley’s model, because the table tennis balls had to be cut in half, our double hemispheres were finished in the original design and factory made. No cutting was necessary and we were able to paint and glue things directly into the inner surface which is an easy undertaking.

Strengths, limitations and further research

The strengths of this study were the design of a simple eye model with high reliability, the objectivity in the assessment of ophthalmoscopic skills, and the novel use of special indexes to evaluate the effectiveness of the assessment.

There are also limitations in this study. First, the visualization of the fundus varied in difficulty with the anatomical structure, easier on the central than on the peripheral retina. Visualizing and locating the fundus was also not easy, as quite a few residents noted the letters in the adjacent positions. To more accurately assess ophthalmoscopic ability, further improvements are needed, including weighting for scores and correction for mislocation. Finally, the present study was also limited by the difficulties in distinguishing randomly selected letters, although analysis between models showed no significant difference.

It should be noted that it was a cross-sectional study in a single training and assessment session. We focused only on skills assessment, rather than skills training. Therefore, further studies with a longitudinal randomized controlled design will be needed to confirm the effectiveness of the model in skills training. To explore its application, a series of eye models with different pupil sizes, diopters and severity of refractive media opacity will be provided to simulate different clinical situations.

In conclusion, we have developed a simple and reproducible eye model to meet the needs of the objective assessment of ophthalmoscopic skills. The model assessment accurately reflected competency in ophthalmoscopic ability with discriminatory ability to differentiate performers at different skill levels. In addition, this model was cheap and easy to assemble. It is potentially useful in ophthalmic education applications.