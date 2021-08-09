Sports
FCS Football Rankings: Sam Houston is #1 in 2021 Preseason Poll
After an unprecedented 2020-21 spring football season, FCS football has returned in the fall. So is the pre-season Stats Perform top 25 poll.
Sam Houston will go into the year as Preseason #1 as it appears to be defending his title.
With the first games starting on August 28, here’s a look at the top 25 teams in the August 9 poll.
RANK
SCHOOL
POINT TOTAL
Final 2020-21
|1
|Sam Houston (39)
|1228
|1
|2
|James Madison (8)
|1180
|3
|3
|State of South Dakota (4)
|1156
|2
|4
|State of North Dakota
|1116
|5
|5
|Delaware
|1017
|4
|6
|Weber State
|927
|9
|7
|Southern Illinois
|888
|8
|8
|North Dakota
|886
|6
|9
|Montana
|778
|NEW
|10
|State of Jacksonville
|744
|7
|11
|Eastern Washington
|659
|10
|12
|state of Montana
|654
|NEW
|13
|monmouth
|618
|11
|14
|Central Arkansas
|561
|NEW
|15
|Southeast Louisiana
|559
|20
|16
|Villanova
|440
|16
|17
|VMI
|397
|12
|18
|Chattanooga
|295
|NEW
|19
|Kennesaw State
|255
|17
|20
|Austin Peay
|227
|23
|21
|Northern Iowa
|219
|NEW
|22
|Nicholls
|173
|25
|23
|UC Davis
|172
|14
|24
|Missouri state
|168
|13
|25
|North Carolina A&T
|159
|NEW
Also received votes: Murray State (157), Richmond (113), ETSU (99), Sacramento State (57), Alabama A&M (49), Florida A&M (47), New Hampshire (42), Alcorn State (35), Holy Cross (22 ), Samford (20), UIW (19), Sacred Heart (17), Albany (14), Illinois State (10), Rhode Island (10), South Carolina State (10), Stephen F. Austin (10), Duquesne (4), Southeast Missouri (3)
The top 5
1. Sam Houston (WAC)
Sam Houston enters the 2021 season with hopes of defending his first national title. The Bearkats have not lost since November 2019 and return a talented roster with numerous preseason All-Americans. Led by redshirt junior quarterback Eric Schmid and senior defensive lineman Jahari Kay, Sam Houston looks set to continue his winning ways.
CHAMPIONS: Relive the Bearkats Championship Run 2020-21
2. James Madison (CAA)
It’s been five years since we last saw James Madison raise the championship trophy in 2016, but it has remained a premier program in the FCS. This year should be no different as the Dukes enter 2021 with redemption in mind after a 24-3 lead in last year’s semi-finals. Always dominant in the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) conference game, James Madison has championship aspirations fueled by five returning All-Americans.
3. State of South Dakota (MVFC)
The Jackrabbits failed to win their first title last spring, losing 23-21 to Sam Houston in the championship game. But with this loss comes an extended postseason experience as South Dakota State returns 10 starters on both sides of the ball. This includes Walter Payton Award finalist, junior running back Pierre Strong Jr. South Dakota State enters the season as the favorites in the ever-competitive Missouri Valley Football Conference (MVFC).
4. State of North Dakota (MVFC)
For the first time since 2017, North Dakota State will not start the season as defending champions. It’s a rare event for the Bison, who have won eight of the last 10 FCS championships. With one of the best wide receivers in the FCS, Christian Watson, the North Dakota States roster is talented as always with a handful of NFL prospects.
WIN: Schools with the most FCS Championships
5. Delaware (CAA)
The Blue Hens came on the scene last spring and advanced to the semifinals after missing the playoffs the year before. With post-season experience under their belt, Delaware is out to prove last season wasn’t an accident. On offense, Delaware has a rushed offense powered by returning CAA Player of the Year, Dejoun Lee, and All-American left tackle David Kroll. Paired with another All-American in safety Kendrick Whitehead patrolling the defense, the Blue Hens go into the season with talent that should have them as a top team again.
surprise move
Back in action
A look at the rankings at the end of last spring will show three teams in the top 15 that were not in the rankings. Montana (9), Montana State (12) and Central Arkansas (14) may surprise the unsuspecting fan with their season rankings, but there’s good reason for their sudden rise. Montana State didn’t play last year. Central Arkansas and Montana played a handful of non-conference games in the fall and spring, respectively. When fall sets in for these three teams, they’ll want to remind the FCS why they belong in the conversation with the best in the country.
POLLS: Find out where your team ended up in the FCS preseason rankings
24. Missouri State (MVFC)
While Missouri States’ position in the preseason poll isn’t much different from other national rankings, it does stand out. Missouri State finished last season with a share of the MVFC title and playoff experience. The Bears lost 11 places during the off season. With seven preseason all-conference players returning, including All-American cornerback Montrae Braswell, the dramatic drop in the Missouri States rankings might come as a bit of a surprise.
Other teams to watch
8. North Dakota (MVFC)
At No. 8 in the preseason poll, North Dakota is looking to build on a season that ended with a share of the MVFC title and a quarterfinals in the playoffs. With All-American declining Otis Weah in the backfield, the Fighting Hawks can make some noise in the deep MVFC.
10. Jacksonville State (ASUN)
Last spring, we saw Jacksonville State advance to the FCS quarterfinals before a narrow loss ended the season. Now members of the ASUN conference, the Gamecocks will try to improve on last season’s finish. They should get a boost with the return of quarterback Zerrick Cooper, who missed last spring with an injury. Cooper enters the year just 161 meters away from the school’s all-time leading passer.
15. Southeast Louisiana (Southland)
Any program that returns a Walter Payton Award winner should be on everyone’s radar. Southeast Louisiana and reigning award-winning quarterback Cole Kelley have attracted the attention of many after a season in which he scored a total of 27 touchdowns. With some help from the defense of All-American Ferlando Jordan, the Lions could shock some teams in 2021.
WALTER PAYTON AWARD HISTORY: These are the previous winners of the Walter Payton Award
25. North Carolina A&T (Big South)
North Carolina A&T got 159 votes in the preseason poll. No longer in the MEAC, this year the Aggies play their first season in the Great South. Before leaving the MEAC, the Aggies won the last three Celebration Bowls. With preseason All-American taking Jah-Maine Martin back into the backfield, North Carolina A&T will look to make a statement in its new conference and advance to the playoffs for the first time since 2016.
