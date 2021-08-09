FCS Football Rankings: Sam Houston is #1 in 2021 Preseason Poll

After an unprecedented 2020-21 spring football season, FCS football has returned in the fall. So is the pre-season Stats Perform top 25 poll.

Sam Houston will go into the year as Preseason #1 as it appears to be defending his title.

With the first games starting on August 28, here’s a look at the top 25 teams in the August 9 poll.

RANK SCHOOL POINT TOTAL Final 2020-21 1 Sam Houston (39) 1228 1 2 James Madison (8) 1180 3 3 State of South Dakota (4) 1156 2 4 State of North Dakota 1116 5 5 Delaware 1017 4 6 Weber State 927 9 7 Southern Illinois 888 8 8 North Dakota 886 6 9 Montana 778 NEW 10 State of Jacksonville 744 7 11 Eastern Washington 659 10 12 state of Montana 654 NEW 13 monmouth 618 11 14 Central Arkansas 561 NEW 15 Southeast Louisiana 559 20 16 Villanova 440 16 17 VMI 397 12 18 Chattanooga 295 NEW 19 Kennesaw State 255 17 20 Austin Peay 227 23 21 Northern Iowa 219 NEW 22 Nicholls 173 25 23 UC Davis 172 14 24 Missouri state 168 13 25 North Carolina A&T 159 NEW

Also received votes: Murray State (157), Richmond (113), ETSU (99), Sacramento State (57), Alabama A&M (49), Florida A&M (47), New Hampshire (42), Alcorn State (35), Holy Cross (22 ), Samford (20), UIW (19), Sacred Heart (17), Albany (14), Illinois State (10), Rhode Island (10), South Carolina State (10), Stephen F. Austin (10), Duquesne (4), Southeast Missouri (3)

The top 5

1. Sam Houston (WAC)

Sam Houston enters the 2021 season with hopes of defending his first national title. The Bearkats have not lost since November 2019 and return a talented roster with numerous preseason All-Americans. Led by redshirt junior quarterback Eric Schmid and senior defensive lineman Jahari Kay, Sam Houston looks set to continue his winning ways.

2. James Madison (CAA)

It’s been five years since we last saw James Madison raise the championship trophy in 2016, but it has remained a premier program in the FCS. This year should be no different as the Dukes enter 2021 with redemption in mind after a 24-3 lead in last year’s semi-finals. Always dominant in the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) conference game, James Madison has championship aspirations fueled by five returning All-Americans.

3. State of South Dakota (MVFC)

The Jackrabbits failed to win their first title last spring, losing 23-21 to Sam Houston in the championship game. But with this loss comes an extended postseason experience as South Dakota State returns 10 starters on both sides of the ball. This includes Walter Payton Award finalist, junior running back Pierre Strong Jr. South Dakota State enters the season as the favorites in the ever-competitive Missouri Valley Football Conference (MVFC).

4. State of North Dakota (MVFC)

For the first time since 2017, North Dakota State will not start the season as defending champions. It’s a rare event for the Bison, who have won eight of the last 10 FCS championships. With one of the best wide receivers in the FCS, Christian Watson, the North Dakota States roster is talented as always with a handful of NFL prospects.

5. Delaware (CAA)

The Blue Hens came on the scene last spring and advanced to the semifinals after missing the playoffs the year before. With post-season experience under their belt, Delaware is out to prove last season wasn’t an accident. On offense, Delaware has a rushed offense powered by returning CAA Player of the Year, Dejoun Lee, and All-American left tackle David Kroll. Paired with another All-American in safety Kendrick Whitehead patrolling the defense, the Blue Hens go into the season with talent that should have them as a top team again.

surprise move

Back in action

A look at the rankings at the end of last spring will show three teams in the top 15 that were not in the rankings. Montana (9), Montana State (12) and Central Arkansas (14) may surprise the unsuspecting fan with their season rankings, but there’s good reason for their sudden rise. Montana State didn’t play last year. Central Arkansas and Montana played a handful of non-conference games in the fall and spring, respectively. When fall sets in for these three teams, they’ll want to remind the FCS why they belong in the conversation with the best in the country.

24. Missouri State (MVFC)

While Missouri States’ position in the preseason poll isn’t much different from other national rankings, it does stand out. Missouri State finished last season with a share of the MVFC title and playoff experience. The Bears lost 11 places during the off season. With seven preseason all-conference players returning, including All-American cornerback Montrae Braswell, the dramatic drop in the Missouri States rankings might come as a bit of a surprise.

Other teams to watch

8. North Dakota (MVFC)

At No. 8 in the preseason poll, North Dakota is looking to build on a season that ended with a share of the MVFC title and a quarterfinals in the playoffs. With All-American declining Otis Weah in the backfield, the Fighting Hawks can make some noise in the deep MVFC.

10. Jacksonville State (ASUN)

Last spring, we saw Jacksonville State advance to the FCS quarterfinals before a narrow loss ended the season. Now members of the ASUN conference, the Gamecocks will try to improve on last season’s finish. They should get a boost with the return of quarterback Zerrick Cooper, who missed last spring with an injury. Cooper enters the year just 161 meters away from the school’s all-time leading passer.

15. Southeast Louisiana (Southland)

Any program that returns a Walter Payton Award winner should be on everyone’s radar. Southeast Louisiana and reigning award-winning quarterback Cole Kelley have attracted the attention of many after a season in which he scored a total of 27 touchdowns. With some help from the defense of All-American Ferlando Jordan, the Lions could shock some teams in 2021.

25. North Carolina A&T (Big South)

North Carolina A&T got 159 votes in the preseason poll. No longer in the MEAC, this year the Aggies play their first season in the Great South. Before leaving the MEAC, the Aggies won the last three Celebration Bowls. With preseason All-American taking Jah-Maine Martin back into the backfield, North Carolina A&T will look to make a statement in its new conference and advance to the playoffs for the first time since 2016.