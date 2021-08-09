American Premiere League promises largest cricket tournament in the United States

The American Premiere League will bring the largest cricket tournament ever held in the United States to Yogi Berra Stadium in Little Falls, New Jersey from September 20-30, 2021, and ticket sales are now open, organizers announced in a press release on August 9.

American Premiere League, founded by entrepreneur Jay Mir, said it is working to take the sport to a level found in other cricket-loving countries.

Athletes from all over the United States and the world are expected to participate. Players have already been selected, the press release said, through a series of nationwide tryouts throughout the summer, with Mir and his squad of scouts seeking out the best players for Team Americans, Team English, Team Indians, Team Australians, Team Bangladeshi (Bangladesh), Team Windees (West Indies) and Team Paks (Pakistan) as they go head to head for the Championship

fans will be able to witness seven national teams in exciting cricket competitions, organizers say

They also promise a unique opening ceremony with live music, dancing, a spectacular drone show and fireworks at the official start on September 13.

Tickets for the opening ceremony and all scheduled matches are now on sale atAmericanPremiereLeague.org. Tickets for the September 13 Opening Ceremony cost $50 and $100. Tickets for all games cost $50.00.

Cricket is the second most popular sport in the world, second only to football, with a worldwide following of 2.5 billion , the press release said.

In the United States, however, the sport is mainly practiced by expatriate communities from cricket countries.

but the growth potential in America is huge, according to organizers who say there has never been a truly organized effort to build momentum and bring the sport into the mainstream in this country, until APL showed up under Mir’s leadership.

The format used in the American Premiere League games is on the T20, which lasts about as long as a baseball game, unlike the famous long formats of cricket, where games last for days,

Among several international guest players will be Australian professional cricketer Tom Beaton who will captain Team Australia, the press release said.

The tournament’s Most Valuable Player will receive a brand new Chevrolet Corvette.

Our teams represent seven different communities in the US and our goal is to bring these communities together through this sport, Mir said in the press release. Those of us who know cricket know how passionate its fans are and I believe that American sports fans will love this sport as much as fans in other countries if they get the chance to watch quality leagues like American Premiere League.

Visit www.AmericanPremiereLeague.org for the full schedule