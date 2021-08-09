Welcome back football. . . Please stay close

Here’s the deal up front.

I did not attend U or Ls’ first open training. And only watched Coach Satts presser online.

Which really isn’t a loss of expert observation for my readers. Check out Keith Wynnes’ takeaways. He’s much more astute when it comes to pigskin than I am.

I’m the guy who didn’t think during Teddy Bridgewaters first practice that he was more impressive at throwing the ball than Will Stein.

But here’s my excuse for not showing up on Sunday anyway.

I know all of God’s children have problems, but it was honestly one of the least favorite weekends of my life.

New Orleans JazzFest is the other favorite thing in my life besides U of L sports. That yesterday’s cancellation of the October rescheduled April was the least depressing thing that happened is telling.

There were other things.

Most heartbreakingly of all, in the early hours of Saturday morning my ex and I had to meet sweet Abbey, our 14-year-old rescue Beagle, that Sad Eyed Lady of the Highlands, whose portrait by my ex- you see above.

My grief really hit on Sunday morning, and I was unable to go anywhere. Even the Cardinals first soccer practice.

Here’s what I can share about Abbey and Louisville football. She only knew me as the gentle fellow who fed her, walked her, gave her candies and couldn’t pass her without a pat or three. When there was a card game on the television and I jumped off my chair and yelled at the screen, Abbey wasn’t quite sure what to think.

She just wanted it to be halftime, so I took her outside. And give her some treats.

Long may you run, dear abbey.

* * * * *

As for the cards, and the beginning of the preseason preparation, a few things.

My emissaries, Doc and Dough, went. They said there were many fans.

There is something special about the American love affair with this game on the roster. Especially the university version.

And, in these oh so very strange times, the escape it brings is necessary. And desired. Not just the games themselves. But Ralphie the Buffalo leads Colorado to the Folsom Field roster, and Script Ohio, and the cocktail dress girls at the Grove, and the procession to a Boilermaker game in Ross-Ade, which is so full of seemingly endless pageantry, you’d thinking there would be a jousting match.

So yeah, the sidelines were full of dudes, guys with bad knees playing for glory in Fern Creek and St. Polycarp, coaching the 12-year-olds in the park in the August heat. And it wasn’t just boys.

* * * * *

What did I take from Scott Satterfield’s Q&A?

Above all, that the man really loves the game to the core of his soul. That he likes to coach. And, unlike his predecessor, and despite the fans’ dismay at his flirtation with South Carolina, he’s a decent guy.

I also think he’s a good coach and I’m glad he’s roaming the sidelines of my team.

He likes speed. Which he mentioned a number of times when talking about different players and position groups. So I repeat, get some attention for Tyler Harrell, who a few weeks ago he called the fastest player he ever coached.

Okay, I’m not going to stay here pretending to be some kind of pigskin savant. Still sick of it though. And listen to Keith Wynne, who knows what he’s talking about.

* * * * *

The passing of Bobby Bowden made me doubt again.

He was U of L’s second choice when Lee Corso was named cardinal coach in 69.

How could things have been different if Bowden had been chosen?

* * * * *

Lane Kiffin, coach at Ole Miss, the opening week foe of U of Ls, has lost thirty pounds since last season. Mostly, he says, to demonstrate to his players the importance of getting your body ready for the game.

He announced that his team and staff are 100% vaccinated. Good of them.

The Johnny Rebs knock back 16 starters, eight on each side of the ball.

Louisville will be tested from the opening kick-off.

* * * * *

The only part of the Canton HoF induction ceremonies I attended was a video of Peyton Mannings’ speech.

The man is funny and erudite. Although he rushed it a bit, it was great. A real tribute to the game and his love for it.

He mentioned a number of all-timers, including dudes from the days of yore. Like Lem Barney, who played for my Detroit Lions. And couldn’t just punch, but sang back, along with Mel Farr, on Marvin Gayes’ iconic Whats Going On.

* * * * *

american football.

Linger.

A nation casts its lonely eyes on you.

Abbey, rest in peace, my love.

cd kaplan