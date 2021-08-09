Andrusiak signs deal to return to Steelhead’s lineup





BOISE, ID TheIdaho Steelheads signed forward Zack Andrusiakto to an ECHL Standard Player Contract (SPC) for the 2021-22 season, bringing the forward for his second season in the Treasure Valley, head coach and director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced Monday. It was a difficult year not being able to play [in Boise] last year, Andrusiak said. We were really excited to get the season going so it was a tough pill to swallow. Im pumped to get back there and for those fans. Andrusiak, 23, played 22 games with the Orlando Solar Bears during the 2020-21 season, scoring one goal and three assists for four points with 14 penalty minutes. The Armstrong, BC native began his professional career with the Steelheads during the pandemic-shortened 2019-20 season, scoring 23 points (10 goals-13 assists23 points) on two power play goals and 18 penalty minutes in 51 games played, marking him as finished third among Steelheads rookies in all three major scoring categories. The 5-foot-11 forward is no stranger to team-moving, having played with nine different teams since the start of his junior career in 2013-14 through last season, and more recently has seen action with four teams over a period of time. period of three years by crossing junior hockey into professional play. While others may see it as a drawback, Andrusiak has focused on how multiple experiences can come together and help build a stronger player, both physically and mentally. They are all different experiences that come up. Along the way you will learn different things; you see different things, learn from different coaches and skate with different players,” said Andrusiak. “You try to absorb as much as you can and learn from all your experiences to take that and use it in the future. We were looking forward to having Andy back, Sheen said of Andrusiaks’ return. He has made some big strides during his rookie season and will continue to grow this year. He is proud of his off-season training so I know he will be ready for the season. Prior to his professional career, Andrusiak played 202 games in the Western Hockey League (WHL) between the Everett Silvertips, Seattle Thunderbirds, Prince Albert Raiders and Tri-City Americans, starting in the 2014-15 season, scoring 149 points (80 goals-69 assists149 points) and an average of more than one point per game during his last two seasons in Everett and Seattle. He served as an assistant captain with Seattle in his final season in 2018-19, and he was part of Seattle’s 2017 WHL Championship season. I think it’s going to be great [in Boise]Andrusiak said. Last year the city was devoid of hockey and we have such passionate fans. They love their Steelheads. I’m really excited to be in front of them again and put on a good show. Andrusiak is the third Steelheads player announced for an ECHL contract for the 2021-22 season, joining forward Will Merchant and AJ White, who were announced last week. Future announcements and signings will be announced throughout the summer and you can follow who has been added to the teamsSummer Signing Tracker. The Steelheads are back for the 2021-2022 season. Season tickets and flex plans are available ahead of the Home Opener on Friday, October 22 against the Utah GrizzliesatIdaho Central Arena. Follow us on Twitter @prohockeynews Related

