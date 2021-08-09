Female athletes get the most airtime ever





Newswise – Not only did American women dominated the medal count, they dominated the airwaves and TV streams. A count by the authors of the book Olympic Television: broadcasting the biggest show in the world found female athletes received most of the coverage within the 17 nights of NBC’s Tokyo Summer Olympic primetime broadcast. Women’s sports were shown 57 percent of the time, men’s sports were shown 41 percent of the time, with mixed sports leagues accounting for the rest. Women’s sports now make up the majority of NBC’s evening broadcasts in four (London, Rio, PyeongChang, Tokyo) of the past five Olympics, but the Tokyo margin is the largest ever. The researchers claim that the dominance of American women on the medal table has led to more attention. The US won 113 medals, 66 of which were by women. Nearly all of NBC’s summer primetime broadcasts tend to focus on five sports: gymnastics, swimming, track and field, beach volleyball, and diving. Each was shown in great rotation this year, but NBC’s Tokyo coverage often featured sports beyond the “big five.” James Angelini, an associate professor of communications at the University of Delaware, has researched gender-based coverage of every 21st century Olympiad and co-authored the book on the subject with Andrew Billings of the University of Alabama and Paul MacArthur of Utica College. “From badminton to sailing to modern pentathlon, this is the first time since our studies began that every sporting discipline was featured at some point during the primetime Summer Olympics broadcast,” said Angelini. “This included the five disciplines added specifically for the Tokyo Games, with skateboarding getting more time on prime-time broadcasts than 28 sports disciplines that are a regular feature of the Olympic program.” The general clock times can be found below. More information on NBC’s coverage of male and female athletes during the Tokyo Summer Games is available on the website FiveRingTV.com. Full NBC Tokyo Primetime Olympic Clock-time Breakdown Event Men Women mixed sex Total Archery 0:00:27 0:00:22 0:00:00 0:00:49 Artistic Swimming —– 0:00:32 —– 0:00:32 Badminton 0:00:00 0:00:32 0:00:00 0:00:32 Baseball/Softball 0:02:32 0:02:10 —– 0:04:42 Basketball 1:55:12 1:50:07 —– 3:45:19 Beach Volleybal 0:05:02 4:19:56 —– 4:24:58 boxing 0:00:34 0:00:30 —– 0:01:04 canoe/kayak 0:01:09 0:00:55 —– 0:02:04 Cycling 0:00:35 0:01:55 —– 0:02:30 To dive 2:01:04 0:41:41 —– 2:42:45 Rider —– —– 0:03:54 0:03:54 screens 0:00:32 0:00:42 —– 0:01:14 Field hockey 0:00:26 0:00:00 —– 0:00:26 golf 0:10:10 0:06:07 —– 0:16:17 Gymnastics 1:44:22 6:19:26 —– 8:03:48 Handball 0:00:34 0:01:34 —– 0:02:08 Judo 0:01:07 0:00:46 0:00:29 0:02:22 Karate 0:00:01 0:02:04 —– 0:02:05 Modern pentathlon 0:00:24 0:00:39 —– 0:01:03 Rhythmic gymnastics —– 0:01:37 —– 0:01:37 Rowing 0:00:19 0:00:32 —– 0:00:51 Rugby 0:02:02 0:00:44 —– 0:02:46 The sailing 0:00:00 0:00:36 0:00:00 0:00:36 Shoot 0:00:27 0:00:52 0:00:34 0:01:53 Skateboarding 0:37:24 0:02:39 —– 0:40:03 Football 0:00:03 0:11:38 —– 0:11:41 sport climbing 0:00:28 0:00:31 —– 0:00:59 Surf 0:01:02 0:02:57 —– 0:03:59 Swimming 5:40:07 5:01:14 0:11:33 10:52:54 Table tennis 0:00:45 0:01:01 0:00:00 0:01:46 Taekwondo 0:00:19 0:00:20 —– 0:00:39 Tennis 0:02:47 0:00:31 0:00:00 0:03:18 Track and field 5:07:17 5:22:03 0:01:35 10:30:55 Trampoline 0:00:21 0:00:00 —– 0:00:21 triathlon 0:20:06 0:04:14 0:00:00 0:24:20 Volley-ball 0:02:17 0:20:06 —– 0:22:23 Water polo 0:01:33 0:16:08 —– 0:17:41 Weightlifting 0:00:04 0:02:03 —– 0:02:07 wrestle 0:08:37 0:02:56 —– 0:11:33 Total 18:10:09 25:02:40 0:18:05 43:30:54 Total percentage 41.75 57.55 0.7 Excluding mixed gender 42.05 57.95 *At the time of the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, there will be no men’s events in the artistic swimming and rhythmic gymnastics disciplines. **Mixed sex events were held for the disciplines of archery, badminton, judo, sailing, shooting, swimming, table tennis, tennis, athletics and triathlon. No prime-time coverage was devoted to the mixed-sex events in archery, badminton, sailing, table tennis, tennis or triathlon. Equestrian sport is fully competed as a mixed-sex discipline.

