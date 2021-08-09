Colorado Rockies say fan yelled at mascot Dinger and not racist comments at Miami Marlins’ Lewis Brinson





The Colorado Rockies said Monday that a fan suspected of making repeated racist remarks against Miami Marlins outfielder Lewis Brinson actually yelled at Dinger, the club’s purple polka-dotted dinosaur mascot. The Rockies said on Sunday they “abhorred” what was widely considered a racist slur aimed at Miami’s Brinson, who is black, in the ninth inning of Colorado’s 13-8 victory Sunday. “After a thorough investigation involving phone calls, emails and video clips from concerned fans, media and broadcast partners, the Colorado Rockies concluded that the fan was indeed screaming for Rockies mascot Dinger in hopes of getting his attention for a photo, and there was never made any racist comments,” the team said in a statement Monday. “The Rockies remain committed to providing an inclusive environment for all Coors Field fans, players and guests, and any fan using derogatory language of any kind will be expelled from Coors Field.” The Rockies have not identified the fan. The Rockies said Monday that a fan shouted Sunday to get the attention of Dinger, the dinosaur-themed team’s mascot, and yelled no racist comments at Lewis Brinson of the Marlins. Ron Chenoy-US TODAY Sports The man’s cries were picked up by both teams’ broadcasts, although Bally Sports Florida’s broadcast was clearer than Colorado’s, as Rockies broadcaster Drew Goodman was talking at the time. No one on the field, including Brinson, responded to the screams. Marlins spokesman Jason Latimer told The Associated Press via text Sunday that “neither Lewis nor any other Marlins on the field or in the dugout heard what was being called.” Fans began to fill the lower deck of the stadium in the late innings, moving in closer for a post-game concert that was part of a Faith Day celebration. ESPN’s Jesse Rogers and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

