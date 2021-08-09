Reetinder Singh Sodhi wants to give back to cricket





Life is round for former Indian cricketer Reetinder Singh Sodhi. From one of the most talked about young Indian cricketers to a member of the Punjab Cricket Associations (PCA) Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), he has come of age. The 40-year-old enjoys this new role and sees it as a way to give back to the sport. I was so excited when the PCA appointed me as a member of the CAC for the upcoming season. Playing for PCA and then India is something I will always cherish. If I can give something back to my state association and help, why not? said Sodhi, who has played 18 ODIs for India. A few months ago, he became a CAC member along with former Indian cricketer Bhupinder Singh Senior and Harpreet Kaur. For the first time, state selection panels (men and women) were appointed after conducting interviews and awarding contracts with remuneration. The honor goes to PCA chairman Rajinder Gupta, who wanted to give pay packages to all nominated candidates. This brings accountability. The same process will be followed when coaching and support staff are appointed, added Sodhi, who played 69 first-class and 109 List-A matches. A hard hitting batsman and a handy medium pacer, he first broke onto the national scene in August 1996 with a fantastic all round display (3/34 and 82 not out) as India’s captain to the Under-15 World Cup final against Pakistan on the Lords cricket ground. A few months later, Patialas Sodhi made his first-class debut against Delhi in the Ranji Trophy at the age of 16. He followed in the footsteps of his father Mahesh Inder Singh who also played the Ranji Trophy for Punjab. My father is a source of inspiration and I learned a lot from him. If I can serve cricket and help others then I am very lucky. PCA is in a great phase with so many big changes taking place. The CAC strives to transparently appoint qualified and deserving candidates during the interviews with coaches and support staff, said Sodhi, who was vice-captain of the Indian team that won the U-19 World Cup in Sri Lanka in 2000 and now he is a BCCI certified referee. PCA will appoint coaches and support staff for men’s and women’s teams by the end of this month. The domestic season starts at the end of September. By appointing coaches and selectors through due process, we strengthen the system at PCA and adhere to the proposed rules of the Lodha Committee. I’m sure cricket will benefit from this for years to come, concluded Sodhi, who also played for Ahmedabad Rockets in the Indian Cricket League and Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League.

