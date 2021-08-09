Sports
5 Iowa Football Newcomers Who Could Contribute in ’21 | american football
IOWA CITY, Iowa –It is a challenging but necessary task to select potential contributors from the real freshman class from year to year. It’s too fun to predict who the next stars might be, even if it could be a silly message.
The NCAA rule changes over the past decade have allowed freshman players to play against the red shirt in four or fewer games. That can complicate forecasts as student-athletes rise and fall over a season. Injuries also regularly play a role.
That is, take this list with a grain of salt. In mid-October, the picture often looks different in early August.
Right now, here are five true freshmen positioned to contribute more than four games:
5. Justice Sullivan, 6-2, 233, LB/DE –The son of former Iowa basketball player Jake Sullivan, Justice finds his home with the Hawkeyes on the roster. As is the case with most newcomers, he will have to show that he is physically ready, but the athleticism is there.
He could potentially serve as a hasty end in special packs and contributions to special teams in Year 1. Graduation losses on the Iowa front in recent years open up opportunities for guys to chase the quarterback.
4. Cooper DeJean, 6-1, 203, S-The standout in the state may be higher on this list based on sheer talent. However, two factors work against him.
First, he’s the only student-athlete on this list who doesn’t enroll early and go through spring practice. Second, unlike the striker’s end, there don’t seem to be many opportunities at the moment in the secondary, where all four starters return.
Still, I saw DeJean force his way onto the field. Maybe that starts with special teams with a view to a safe starting spot in ’22.
3. Arland Bruce IV, 5-10, 193, WR –We are back in a position of opportunity. The Hawkeyes replace starting wideouts Ihmir Smith-Marsette and Brandon Smith. The first also leaves a gap at kick returner.
Bruce IV can be dynamic with the ball in his hands and has played quarterback, running back and receiver in high school. Iowa could set him up in multiple places in hopes of creating mismatches. He combines a natural ability to make people miss in the open with a toughness to run through contact.
4. Connor Colby, 6-6, 298, OL –Like the defensive front, Iowa puts the puzzle together on the offensive line. The Cedar Rapids Kennedy freshman is on the preseason depth chart, which is rare here for this position. It lets us know there are opportunities for him.
Current #1 left tackle Jack Plumb’s two starts on the right last year represent the only tackle starting experience on the roster. Cody Ince, who started six games on duty in ’20, was allowed to kick out. Former walk-on Nick DeJong enters camp as the top right tackles on the two-deep.
I’m not saying that Colby is Tristan Wirfs, the only Kirk Ferentz-era student athlete to run like a true freshman. I say I wouldn’t be surprised if Colby is the second.
1. Keagan Johnson, 6-1, 197, WR –Some of the points mentioned above about opportunities for Bruce IV apply to Johnson. His bigger frame looks like starters Tyrone Tracy Jr. and Nico Ragaini well.
While it would be foolish to dismiss veterans Charlie Jones, Max Cooper, Desmond Huston and others as candidates for receiver reps behind Tracy Jr. and Ragaini, Johnson comes to camp after creating a lot of hype in the spring. The fact that he is already on the depth map tells more of the story.
Camp offers Johnson the chance to cement his spot in the rotation. Wherever that ends up, it’s hard now not to think he’ll end up in it this fall.
Sources
2/ https://www.hawkeyenation.com/news/football/5-iowa-football-newcomers-who-could-contribute-in-21/article_2a9e7672-f92b-11eb-b0d4-c7faafb66a41.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]