5 Iowa Football Newcomers Who Could Contribute in ’21 | american football

IOWA CITY, Iowa –It is a challenging but necessary task to select potential contributors from the real freshman class from year to year. It’s too fun to predict who the next stars might be, even if it could be a silly message.

The NCAA rule changes over the past decade have allowed freshman players to play against the red shirt in four or fewer games. That can complicate forecasts as student-athletes rise and fall over a season. Injuries also regularly play a role.

That is, take this list with a grain of salt. In mid-October, the picture often looks different in early August.

Right now, here are five true freshmen positioned to contribute more than four games:

5. Justice Sullivan, 6-2, 233, LB/DE –The son of former Iowa basketball player Jake Sullivan, Justice finds his home with the Hawkeyes on the roster. As is the case with most newcomers, he will have to show that he is physically ready, but the athleticism is there.

He could potentially serve as a hasty end in special packs and contributions to special teams in Year 1. Graduation losses on the Iowa front in recent years open up opportunities for guys to chase the quarterback.

4. Cooper DeJean, 6-1, 203, S-The standout in the state may be higher on this list based on sheer talent. However, two factors work against him.

First, he’s the only student-athlete on this list who doesn’t enroll early and go through spring practice. Second, unlike the striker’s end, there don’t seem to be many opportunities at the moment in the secondary, where all four starters return.

Still, I saw DeJean force his way onto the field. Maybe that starts with special teams with a view to a safe starting spot in ’22.

3. Arland Bruce IV, 5-10, 193, WR –We are back in a position of opportunity. The Hawkeyes replace starting wideouts Ihmir Smith-Marsette and Brandon Smith. The first also leaves a gap at kick returner.

Bruce IV can be dynamic with the ball in his hands and has played quarterback, running back and receiver in high school. Iowa could set him up in multiple places in hopes of creating mismatches. He combines a natural ability to make people miss in the open with a toughness to run through contact.

4. Connor Colby, 6-6, 298, OL –Like the defensive front, Iowa puts the puzzle together on the offensive line. The Cedar Rapids Kennedy freshman is on the preseason depth chart, which is rare here for this position. It lets us know there are opportunities for him.

Current #1 left tackle Jack Plumb’s two starts on the right last year represent the only tackle starting experience on the roster. Cody Ince, who started six games on duty in ’20, was allowed to kick out. Former walk-on Nick DeJong enters camp as the top right tackles on the two-deep.

I’m not saying that Colby is Tristan Wirfs, the only Kirk Ferentz-era student athlete to run like a true freshman. I say I wouldn’t be surprised if Colby is the second.

1. Keagan Johnson, 6-1, 197, WR –Some of the points mentioned above about opportunities for Bruce IV apply to Johnson. His bigger frame looks like starters Tyrone Tracy Jr. and Nico Ragaini well.

While it would be foolish to dismiss veterans Charlie Jones, Max Cooper, Desmond Huston and others as candidates for receiver reps behind Tracy Jr. and Ragaini, Johnson comes to camp after creating a lot of hype in the spring. The fact that he is already on the depth map tells more of the story.

Camp offers Johnson the chance to cement his spot in the rotation. Wherever that ends up, it’s hard now not to think he’ll end up in it this fall.