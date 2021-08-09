Unsung city hockey hub produces champions | Delhi News







The super alumnus is Sumit Kumar, midfielder of the Indian men’s hockey team that took bronze at the Oi stadium on August 5. in Raja Bazar, near Connaught Place, a run that would include winning the Junior World Cup in 2016 and an Olympic medal five years later?

Sumit has honored the school and especially the country, exulted school director Manju Majumder. Hockey is in the DNA of our school. As a director of 18, I can proudly say that the boys are as effective at handling the pen as the hockey stick.

Founded in 1934 in Shimla, the school moved to its current building in New Delhi in 1939. The hockey legacy goes back many decades. The school team has won the All India Mohan Singh Hockey Tournament four times and the All India Nehru, SS Mota Singh, Aboo and the Cambridge Hockey Tournaments three times each apart from other competitions. It considers the nearby Shivaji Stadium as its home base.

Kumar is the latest of a number of star alumni, including former India captain Vineet Kumar, former India coach Harendra Singh, Olympian Gagan Ajit Singh, former India player Manjeet Kullu, goalkeeper Sandeep Shokeen and many other national-level players.

The school has an atmosphere conducive to hockey. Our team, coached by Rajinder Singh (former hockey coach of India), was the best in Delhi, recalls Arjuna Awardee Gagan Ajit Singh. The school was known for hockey when I moved to Delhi in the mid 1990s. It strikes a perfect balance between education and sports. The fact that the Shivaji Stadium is next door is a big bonus.

Mahesh Dayal, general secretary of the Delhi Hockey Association and a Union Academy alumnus, chuckled that students often sat in class to watch a hockey game at the stadium. The school usually supplies most of the Delhi hockey team members, Dayal said. He thanked guru Hawa Singh Sir for this. Seventy-year-old Hawa Singh Bhardwaj, the physical education teacher, is hailed by students and teachers as the person who shaped the champions of the school students.

Bhardwaj knows Kumar from the time he was a boy. At least 20 students have played for the national team. I remember Sumit from the time he was admitted to Class V, said the former national-level wrestler. I would reach the school at 8am and sprinkle the field with water before the students arrived. After the evening training, I left for home after 8 pm. He had a spare bed at school for days when he was late to return to Nangal Thakran village.

Rainwater accumulation on the pitch was a problem that Bhardwaj solved permanently with an opportunistic request when the underground Palika Bazar was built in the late 1970s. I asked the New Delhi City Council to give us the excavated soil, Bhardwaj smiled. Truckloads of earth came to raise our playing field.

Bhardwaj, once a coach, has some tips for aspiring players. A good hockey player needs not only good stamina, but also a strong heart and a sharp intellect. I looked for these in budding players and trained them with passion, he said.

Tapan Roy, alumnus and chairman of the school board, was fond of reminiscing. When I was a student in the 1960s, the school placed as much emphasis on educational excellence as it did extracurricular activities. Everyone played football or hockey or joined the scouts and NCC. He added that Sumit Kumar’s achievement will motivate more students to strive for excellence. New Delhi: on a rainy Sunday afternoon, the almost 82-year-old school building hidden in the heart of New Delhi looks even more colorful. What stands out, though, is a bright blue banner congratulating the former student on winning a medal at the Tokyo Olympics.The super alumnus is Sumit Kumar, midfielder of the Indian men’s hockey team that took bronze at the Oi stadium on August 5. in Raja Bazar, near Connaught Place, a run that would include winning the Junior World Cup in 2016 and an Olympic medal five years later?Sumit has honored the school and especially the country, exulted school director Manju Majumder. Hockey is in the DNA of our school. As a director of 18, I can proudly say that the boys are as effective at handling the pen as the hockey stick.Founded in 1934 in Shimla, the school moved to its current building in New Delhi in 1939. The hockey legacy goes back many decades. The school team has won the All India Mohan Singh Hockey Tournament four times and the All India Nehru, SS Mota Singh, Aboo and the Cambridge Hockey Tournaments three times each apart from other competitions. It considers the nearby Shivaji Stadium as its home base.Kumar is the latest of a number of star alumni, including former India captain Vineet Kumar, former India coach Harendra Singh, Olympian Gagan Ajit Singh, former India player Manjeet Kullu, goalkeeper Sandeep Shokeen and many other national-level players.The school has an atmosphere conducive to hockey. Our team, coached by Rajinder Singh (former hockey coach of India), was the best in Delhi, recalls Arjuna Awardee Gagan Ajit Singh. The school was known for hockey when I moved to Delhi in the mid 1990s. It strikes a perfect balance between education and sports. The fact that the Shivaji Stadium is next door is a big bonus.Mahesh Dayal, general secretary of the Delhi Hockey Association and a Union Academy alumnus, chuckled that students often sat in class to watch a hockey game at the stadium. The school usually supplies most of the Delhi hockey team members, Dayal said. He thanked guru Hawa Singh Sir for this. Seventy-year-old Hawa Singh Bhardwaj, the physical education teacher, is hailed by students and teachers as the person who shaped the champions of the school students.Bhardwaj knows Kumar from the time he was a boy. At least 20 students have played for the national team. I remember Sumit from the time he was admitted to Class V, said the former national-level wrestler. I would reach the school at 8am and sprinkle the field with water before the students arrived. After the evening training, I left for home after 8 pm. He had a spare bed at school for days when he was late to return to Nangal Thakran village.Rainwater accumulation on the pitch was a problem that Bhardwaj solved permanently with an opportunistic request when the underground Palika Bazar was built in the late 1970s. I asked the New Delhi City Council to give us the excavated soil, Bhardwaj smiled. Truckloads of earth came to raise our playing field.Bhardwaj, once a coach, has some tips for aspiring players. A good hockey player needs not only good stamina, but also a strong heart and a sharp intellect. I looked for these in budding players and trained them with passion, he said.Tapan Roy, alumnus and chairman of the school board, was fond of reminiscing. When I was a student in the 1960s, the school placed as much emphasis on educational excellence as it did extracurricular activities. Everyone played football or hockey or joined the scouts and NCC. He added that Sumit Kumar’s achievement will motivate more students to strive for excellence.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/city/delhi/unsung-city-hockey-hub-produces-champs/articleshow/85195200.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos