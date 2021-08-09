When will the 2020 Paralympic Games start and will there be an opening ceremony?





Even an entire year after the initial postponement, this summer’s Olympics in Japan faced big questions about whether it should go ahead at a time when the coronavirus pandemic was still raging around the world. There were fears that the sporting spectacle could turn into a dangerous super-spreader event, compounded by the relatively slow pace of vaccine roll-out in the host country, with many local residents angered at the tournament’s rising cost to taxpayers. . But against the backdrop of all that uncertainty, doubt and fear, Tokyo 2020 proved to be a triumph, brimming with inspiring stories, astonishing feats of physicality and personal bravery, with Team GB repeating the record 65 medals its athletes had achieved in London 2012. earning an impressive 22 gold medals. Now it’s the turn of our Paralympics, whose own competitions kick off in Tokyo on Tuesday, August 24 and run through Sunday, September 5. An estimated 4,350 athletes from 160 countries will compete in 539 events in 22 sports across 21 venues, starting with an exciting program of track cycling, swimming and wheelchair fencing on day one. Sports such as wheelchair basketball and wheelchair rugby are expected to regain huge appeal, while in this latest installment of the Games, parabadminton and parataekwondo will make their debut at this elite level and a number of relatively recent additions will return to the Olympic roster, including shooting, canoeing and triathlon. . Other exciting sports on the menu include: archery, boccia, equestrian, goalball, judo, marathon running, rowing, shooting, sitting volleyball, soccer, swimming, table tennis, track and field and wheelchair tennis. Last time they won at the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games in Brazil, Great Britain and Northern Ireland, 147 medals – including 64 golds – took them second in the medal tally behind China. About 240 athletes will be part of Paralympics GB in Japan, involved in 19 sports, with wheelchair tennis star Jordanne Whiley being one of our most exciting prospects. Flame festivals hosting the Paralympic Torch Relay will precede the Games and will take place in all 43 Japanese prefectures and in Stoke Mandeville in Buckinghamshire, England, home of the Paralympic Movement, before being brought together at a Flame Gathering Event in Tokyo on Friday August 20 to formally set the tone. Ade Adepitan will anchor Channel 4s coverage (David Hartley/Shutterstock) The actual opening ceremony takes place four days later at the Olympic Stadium and promises to be just as sensitive and creative as its predecessor in July. The Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games will be broadcast on Channel 4 and More 4 in the UK, with the latter dedicated to team sports and showing the pair over 300 hours of coverage during the two-week Games. Ade Adepitan will host the highlights show, while the presenting lineup will include such familiar faces as Sophie Morgan, JJ Chalmers, Ed Jackson, Lee McKenzie and Vick Hope in Japan and Clare Balding, Steph McGovern and Arthur Williams in the UK.

