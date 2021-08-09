Maryland Womens Golf Releases 2021-22 Schedule





COLLEGE PARK, MD. – Maryland 2021-22 women’s golf schedule has been announced today by the head coach Kelly Hovland , with 11 regular season tournaments in eight states. The Terrapins are adding five additional stops to the tournament lineup after a limited schedule in 2020-21 due to pandemic restrictions. This year’s schedule will be full of competitive play that stems from one of Maryland’s premier season games, finishing second at the Big Ten Championship and the school’s first appearance at NCAA Championships. “We are excited to compete against some of the best teams in the country,” said head coach Kelly Hovland . “The level of competition on these great world-class golf courses will help us prepare for the Big Ten Championship and play after the season.” Returning this year include: Lena Capoccia after sitting out much of the previous season due to an injury, Maria Vittoria Corbic , who started in all six tournaments last season, Patrice Mackova, who finished 11th in the Big Ten Championship, and Angela Garvin and Elena Verticchio who were both selected for the Big Ten All-Academic roster. Newcomers include freshman Panassaya “Aom” Somchit from Bangkok, Thailand, and sophomore Karla Vázquez Setzer from Villahermosa, Mexico. “The team is looking forward to returning to some of the past events and some new additions such as the Tar Heel Invite,” said coach Hovland. The post-season game consists of NCAA Regionals (locations to be announced later this season) and NCAA Championships taking place at Greyhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona. Women’s Golf Schedule 2021-22 to dawn dates Tournament (golf course) Venue Monday Tuesday September 13-14 Cougar Classic (Yeaman’s Hall Golf Club) Charleston, SC Monday Tuesday Sept 20-21 Mercedes-Benz Collegiate Championship (Cherokee Country Club) Knoxville, Tennessee Tuesday Wednesday Oct 5-6 Illini Women’s Invitational in Medinah (Medinah Country Club, Course #2) Medinah, Illinois Friday Sunday Oct 15-17 Ruth’s Chris Tar Heel Invite (Finley Golf Course) Raleigh, North Carolina Friday Sunday Oct 29-31 Landfall Tradition Invitational (Country Club of Landfall – Dye Golf Course) Wilmington, North Carolina sunday-tuesday February 6-8 UCF Challenge (Eagle Creek Golf Club) Orlando, Florida Monday Tuesday February 21-22 Icon Invitational (Houston Golf Club) Houston, Texas Saturday Sunday 5-6 . March Gators Invitational (Mark Bostick Golf Course) Gainesville, Florida Friday Sunday March 25-27 Clemson Invitational on Lake Keowee (Lake Keowee Sunset Reservation) Lake Keowee, SC Friday Saturday April 15-16 Lady Buckeye Invitational (Scarlet Golf Course) Columbus, Ohio Friday Sunday April 22-24 Big Ten Championship (Fox Chapel Golf Club) Fox Chapel, Pennsylvania Tuesday Thursday May 10-12 NCAA Regionals (TBD) To be determined sunday-friday May 22-27 NCAA Regionals (Greyhawk Golf Club) Scottsdale, Arizona – Terps –

