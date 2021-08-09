Jimbo Covert inducted into Pro Football Hall of Fame





The Pitt football program saw its ninth alum inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this weekend as Jimbo Covert received recognition for his achievements with the Chicago Bears. The retired offensive lineman received his gold jacket on Friday and caused a stir on Saturday with his speech, discussing his Conway, Pennsylvania roots and crediting Pitt for his role in his success. The Pitt great began his speech with a jab to his old rivals, noting that I always say my favorite weekend is when Penn State, Notre Dame and Green Bay all lose. Then he talked about growing up in Conway and playing Freedom High School for Chuck Lucidore before talking about his time with Pitt. I was lucky enough to play for the University of Pittsburgh, Covert said. Pitt is an incredible place and I played with some of the best college soccer players of all time on some of the greatest college soccer teams of all time. Many of my Pitt teammates are here tonight. [Dan Marino] is here, Rick Trocano, Jim Morsillo, Emil [Boures]; they can attest to that. At Pitt, I played for two great coaches: Jackie Sherrill and Joe Moore, he continued. And Jackie was a great players coach and really cared about you as a person and not just as a football player. When I moved to the offensive line in the spring of 80, he had a personal interest in making sure it was the best move for me. Thank you, Coach Sherrill. And I owe so much of my success to Joe Moore, who I consider to be one of the greatest offensive line coaches of all time, Covert added. After I switched to the offensive line, first practice, Joe said, You’re going to be an All-American someday. He could have said anything, but after he said that, I would have run through a brick wall for that man. He was great to play most of the time. …Joe just had a unique way of pushing you, even beyond your own expectations, and then he was proud to see you succeed. He’s not with us anymore, but thanks, Joe. I miss you. Covert would close his speech by sharing stories of his NFL career with the Chicago Bears and thanking fellow Pitt alum Mike Ditka, who was the Bears head coach at the time, for restoring pride to the Bears organization in the eighties. Anchoring over the weekend, Covert joined fellow Pitt greats Mike Ditka, Chris Doleman, Tony Dorsett, Russ Grimm, Rickey Jackson, Dan Marino, Curtis Martin and Joe Schmidt at Canton. Currently, only Notre Dame, USC, Michigan and the state of Ohio have more Hall of Fame inductees than Pitt, which is tied to Miami, with nine Hall of Famers. Pitt is expected to add to his Hall of Fame tally in the coming years as Darrelle Revis becomes eligible for enshrinement in 2023 and Larry Fitzgerald and LeSean McCoy are currently contemplating retirement after successful careers. All three Pitt alums were featured on the 2010 NFL All-Decade Team alongside Aaron Donald, who should be a first-vote Hall of Famer when he eventually retires. As for Covert, the unveiling of his bust in Canton marked the end of an illustrious career that saw him become a consensus All-American in 1982 and take first-team All-Pro honors in 1985 and 1986. Covert was also a member of the NFL All-Decade Team from the 1980s, winning a Super Bowl with the Bears in 1986. And with Pitt, his number 75 has been retired.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cardiachill.com/2021/8/9/22616934/jimbo-covert-inducted-pro-football-hall-fame-chicago-bears-mike-ditka-lineman-pitt-panthers-football The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos