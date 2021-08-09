BNP Paribas Open extends men’s tournament to 2 weeks in October





The BNP Paribas Open has expanded its men’s event from one week to two in October, tournament director Tommy Haas announced on Monday, as more players will participate in the singles draw than initially expected. The tournament, a combined mandatory ATP Masters 1000 and WTA 1000 event scheduled for October 4-17 at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden, will now feature a men’s draw of 96 players. The event, which was canceled during the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic, was moved from its March date this year due to concerns about the coronavirus in California. BNP Paribas Open was rescheduled for fall in May. The dates mark the first time professional tennis has been played in Indian Wells since March 17, 2019. The tournament would already last two weeks, as the women’s draw includes a field of 96 players. The men’s draw was expected to be smaller, so it was planned to run for just one week instead of the full two weeks, as is common with the March events. 32 men’s and women’s doubles teams will also participate in the event. The BNP Paribas Open requires all fans, staff, sponsors, media and vendors to show valid proof of full vaccination to enter the Indian Wells Tennis Garden for the tournament. In addition, depending on COVID-19 conditions at the time of the tournament, additional testing and masking in certain seating areas may be required by the Riverside County Health Department and the State of California. The tournament was the first major U.S. sporting event to be canceled in 2020 to limit the spread of the coronavirus. Organizers say the health and safety of all attendees will be the top priority this year. “We prioritize health and safety,” said Philippe Dore, marketing director of the BNP Paribas Open and the Tennis Garden, “and that is part of our strategic decision to require vaccination for our big event.” Lake:What you need to know about BNP Paribas Open in October 2021: Tickets, field, weather Lake:BNP Paribas Open ticket sales suspended as October dates are not finalized yet The COVID-19 guidelines for players are governed by protocols established by their respective governing bodies, the WTA and ATP Tours. There is no limit to the number of fans allowed to attend the tournament, which set a record attendance in 2019 with 475,372 fans over the two weeks. Top Novak Djokovic and Grand Slam champions Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are among the big names expected to play in the men’s draw. Tickets for the October Tournament are now on sale atbnpparibasopen.com/ticketsAdditional information regarding health and safety protocols will be shared on bnpparibasopen.com and cardholders are encouraged by the tournament to sign up for email updates to stay informed about event information. Andrew John covers tennis and other sports for The Desert Sun and the USA Today Network. Email him at [email protected] and find him on Twitter at @Andrew_L_John.

