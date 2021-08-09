Sports
Batavia/Notre Dame United hockey receives approval from Batavia BOE, awaits final approval from Sec. V | Sport
BATAVIA The Batavia/Notre Dame hockey merger is finally entering its final phase, as the Batavia Board of Education voted unanimously to approve the combined program during its meeting on 5 August.
Pending the final approval of Section V, the agreement between the two schools, both located in the Batavia school district, spans five seasons, starting with the upcoming 2021-22 campaign. The new program name will be Batavia/Notre Dame United, as the Daily News reported earlier. The team plans to unveil its new uniforms in the coming weeks, but has already released the team colors: royal blue, navy blue, Kelly green and white.
The Batavia City School District will administer the program, which will be led by Notre Dame’s head coach, Marc Staley, who will be the team’s head coach, and John Kirkwood, the Genesee Ice Devils’ head coach, who will be the assistant will be coach. The duo will coach the varsity team, while Batavia varsity football coach and former Genesee Ice Devils assistant coach Brennan Briggs has been named head coach of the JV team.
Currently, the program consists of several athletes from surrounding districts, including Le Roy, Alexander, Elba and Oakfield-Alabama. Those districts helped put together the Genesee Ice Devils, which were formed in 2012 when Batavia merged with Alexander, ending its 30-year run as a standalone program. Athletes currently on the team, regardless of district, will become grandfathers until graduation.
However, with the new agreement between Batavia and ND, athletes from surrounding districts will be phased out from this season. In the 2025-26 season, the program will consist exclusively of athletes from Batavia and Notre Dame.
Oakfield-Alabama Superintendent John Fisgus and Le Roy Superintendent Merritt Holly recently expressed concerns about the future exclusion of student-athletes in their district.
It’s discouraging because ultimately that agreement, if approved, will simply exclude children from playing hockey, Fisgus said. Every year we have one or two children from OA who do play hockey for Batavia. We pay per athlete to play because we don’t have our own hockey team – not many districts in the province.
We have kids playing Ramparts (youth hockey), and it’s a shame we don’t have that as a varsity sport (in the future) to look forward to, the LR superintendent added. We have had a good cooperation with (Batavia).
Since partnering with Alexander in 2012 and welcoming additional districts in subsequent years, Batavia has not found the success they hoped for as they embarked on their new journey. As of the 2012-13 season, the Genesee Ice Devils amassed a record of 41-122-6. That’s a far cry from the early to mid 2000s when the Batavia Ice Devils won sectional championships and played for state titles.
Ultimately, BHS officials decided change is needed within a program that hasn’t snorted a section block since 06.
Enter Notre Dame, which under Coach Staley has won two section titles (16 and 12) in the past 10 years. While the Irish have undoubtedly benefited from numerous transfers between the cities in recent seasons, they have built a record of 69-39-3 from 2015-2021 and have been transformed into perennial champions contenders.
Now that it has joined forces with ND, Batavia BOE Vice President John Marucci, who initially expressed concerns about the proposed merger, believes the new agreement will provide a brighter future for Blue Devils athletes. District officials also likely hope that this merger will slow down potential transfers of hockey athletes from Batavia to Notre Dame, who have played a major role in the demise of the Genesee programs in recent seasons.
After meeting (Batavia Athletic Director Mike Bromley), Marc Staley and John Kirkwood, it’s best for Batavia’s hockey players, Marucci said of the merger. We will have a real JV & varsity program and it will be so much safer for the younger players too.
With the addition of a JV team, both schools anticipate more opportunities for undergrads who were previously forced to sit on the bench while playing above their skill level at varsity. Those younger players will now have the opportunity to progress at their own pace and at the right level.
Coach Kirkwood has done a great job organizing our workouts and getting the kids involved, said Staley, who has been the head coach at ND since the 2006-07 season. It was nice to see the camaraderie and excitement already building. We also enrolled the kids in a team GroupMe app to communicate, and I’ve been busy creating individual on-ice development plans for each player in the program. We are running full steam ahead.
As the coaches and players kicked off their off-season training program, Kirkwood says he and Staley have encountered a few speed bumps since proposing the merger a few months ago. In addition to Marucci’s lukewarmness, many others in the hockey communities in Batavia and Notre Dame expressed concern about the new course the two programs are taking together.
We expected people to have questions, said Kirkwood, Genesee Ice Devils head coach since 2016-17. A fusion of this magnitude evokes that kind of reaction in people. So we addressed the issue and helped people see why this had to happen.
Now, with the support of the Batavia Board of Education and the Notre Dame Board of Trustees, Kirkwood says his and Staley’s jobs are about to kick into high gear.
We’ve set the bar high, but with great opportunities come high expectations, Kirkwood said. We love the challenge, and we will prepare to deliver. The coaches and athletes are hungry to provide a product for this community that will draw hundreds to the rink several times a week.
Team preparation began six weeks ago with summer training, which Staley and Kirkwood believe will better equip their players for a daunting first season together. Over the past few weeks, the coaches have been working to put together a 2021-22 season schedule that is not for the faint of heart. United’s inaugural roster includes the 2020-21 Class A champion Pittsford Panthers and the A runner-up Victor Blue Devils, one of the elite programs in Sec. V, with five section championships and a state championship. Batavia/Notre Dame also heads north to Sec. X for a few games, one against the Potsdam Sandstoners and another against the Canton Golden Bears. Matchups with Webster Schroeder, Bishop Timon, McQuaid and Aquinas help fill out the schedule, along with two matches at Buffalo’s LECOM Harborcenter against Section VI foes Hamburg and Frontier.
“I’m very excited to be working with our staff of coaches and our parent support team,” Kirkwood said. Many people working behind the scenes to help Batavia/Notre Dame United become a force to be reckoned with. In about 100 days, people will be introduced to Marc and Is’s vision for the first time. Buy your tickets and popcorn early because you are going to enjoy the ride.
United’s first game is scheduled for November 30 at the Batavia Ice Arena against the Thomas Lil Irish.
