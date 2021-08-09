Jensen Castle Makes Curtis Cup Team With US Womens Am Win

LEXINGTON, Kentucky Women’s Golfer Jensen Castle was officially named to the 2021 USA Curtis Cup Team on Monday for winning the 2021 US Women’s Amateur last week.

Castle is part of the eight women’s team that will compete against Great Britain and Ireland at Conwy Golf Club in North Wales from August 26-28.

The British junior-to-be won the 2021 US Women’s Amateur on Sunday with a 2-and-1 victory over Arizona’s Yu-Chiang (Vivian) Hou in the 36-hole championship game at Westchester Country Club’s West Course in Rye, New York .

In beating some of the best players in the country, including Kennedy Pedigo, the No. 2 in the overall standings, in the opening match play; Rachel Heck, the 2021 NCAA Individual Champion, in the semifinals; and Hou, the 2020 Women’s Golf Coaches Association freshmen, earned automatic Curtis Cup waivers in the championship game at a number of major national tournaments.

Castle is also now exempt from the next 10 US Women’s Amateurs and earned invites to the 2021 Women’s British Open and the August 2022 National Women’s Amateurs. By making it to Sunday’s final, Castle already secured a spot in next year’s US Women’s Open, having qualified as an amateur this year. Castle will not be competing in the Women’s British Open later this month due to scheduling conflicts.

Instead, Castle will turn her attention to the prestigious 41st Curtis Cup as the first Kentucky Wildcat to ever make it to the team.

The Curtis Cup Match is a biennial international women’s amateur golf competition between the USA and the Great Britain and Ireland (GB&I) team. It consists of six foursomes (alternate-shot) matches, six four-ball matches and eight singles matches over three days of competition. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this will be the first Curtis Cup since 2018, which the US won 17-3 in a resounding fashion.

Notable members of the US Curtis Cup team include US Women’s Open champions JoAnne Gunderson Carner, Paula Creamer, Juli Inkster, Cristie Kerr, Patty Sheehan, Hollis Stacy and Michelle Wie, as well as past and current LPGA stars such as Stacy Lewis Lexi Thompson, Beth Daniel, Jessica Korda, Nancy Lopez and Dottie Pepper.

This year’s U.S. team includes the three previous rosters Heck (Stanford), Rose Zhang (Stanford), and Allison Corpuz (Southern California), who previously earned automatic waivers as the top three Americans in the World Amateur Golf Ranking, and the Monday’s five remaining members, Castle, Gina Kim (Duke), Rachel Kuehn (Wake Forest), Brooke Matthews (Arkansas), and Emilia Miglaccio (Wake Forest). Sarah Ingram, two-time US Women’s Mid-Amateur Champion and three-time Curtis Cup team member, will serve as captain.

By winning the US Women’s Amateur, Castle became the first number 63 seed to win the Robert Cox Trophy, according to the USGA, and the third number 63 seed in the history of the United States Golf Association to win a title since it opened. sowing began in the 1980s.

The US Women’s Amateur, played annually and organized by the USGA, has been played since 1895. There are no age restrictions, but it is an achievement in itself with a record 1,560 entries and a maximum USGA Handicap Index of 5.4.

Castle navigated a field of 156 players and captured one of the last two spots of stroke play in a 12-for-2 play-off to make it match play, then defeated some of the country’s top amateur golfers in the head-to-head format.

In a week of unforgettable play, Castle’s resilience stood out the most. On Saturday, in the semi-finals, Castle Heck, the 2021 consensus national collegiate player of the year, followed with two holes with three left to play. She gathered to force extra holes and won them on the 19th hole with a 20-foot birdie.

Castle followed Hou two holes after the morning’s 18-hole round, but came back in the afternoon with a vengeance. She won four of the first eight holes after the restart to take a 2-up lead. She stopped a possible comeback attempt by Hou with a birdie on the 35th hole of the day to win 2 and 1.

The South Carolina native did all that while recovering from a stress fracture in one of her ribs. After helping Kentucky to the NCAA Championship finals in May, the program’s first appearance since 1992, when he played in the US Women’s Open in June, and won a second consecutive Carolinas Four-Ball Championship with Kuehn in early July. , Castle had to withdraw from several summer tournaments due to the injury. Last week in almost a month, she picked up a club for the first time.

Castle arrived in Kentucky as the most decorated signee in the program’s history. She was pretty much advertised with 17 appearances in two seasons, seven top-20 finishes and an average of 73.6 strokes. She led the 2019-20 team to two championships, setting the program’s single-season record as a freshman with 71.9 strokes per round.

Kentucky’s 2021-22 schedule was released last month. The Wildcats will return all five players, including Castle who qualified and played in the NCAA Championship Finals, and play in nine regular season events for the SEC Championship and postseason games. After navigating the COVID-19 pandemic, the UK is returning to a traditional schedule with four tournaments in the fall, four in the spring, a head-to-head match-up with rival Louisville and then the postseason.

For the latest news on the Kentucky women’s golf team, follow the team Twitter, facebook, and Instagram, as well as on the web at UKathletics.com.