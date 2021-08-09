New WCAS Portfolio Company Valtruis Leads Cricket Healths $83.5 Million Financing Round





When private equity giant Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe (WCAS) launched its new portfolio company Valtruis last week, it dedicated the new venture to value-based healthcare. And while Valtruis didn’t specify the exact areas of investment, it seemed likely that the home would play a big part given the rise of new home care models. Were very excited about the opportunity to increase access to care at home, Karey Witty, managing partner of Valtruis, previously told Home Health Care News. There are many models that reach critical mass with this [value-based care] attempt. That suspicion was confirmed just a few days later. On Thursday, Cricket Health announced it has closed an $83.5 million Series B funding round led by Valtruis. Existing investors Oak HC/FT and Cigna Ventures, as well as K2 HealthVentures, also participated. The round also included a strategic investment from California-based Blue Shield. This new capital, according to the company, will be set aside to fuel the expansion of Cricket Health’s kidney disease care model. Kidney disease has been a huge problem for our healthcare system because of its complexity, high healthcare costs and lack of early diagnosis intervention, Tracy Bahl, one of Witty’s fellow management partners at Valtruis, said in a press release. Cricket Health’s approach to combining advanced analytics with dedicated healthcare teams backed by a digital health platform delivers outstanding clinical outcomes. Cricket Health is a San Francisco, California-based provider of integrated nephrology and dialysis care, providing it at home and in institutions. In total, the company has raised more than $120 million in equity and debt financing to date. Recently, Cricket Health solidified a name in renal care by improving clinical outcomes and reducing costs for its commercial and Medicare Advantage health plan partners. Along these lines, Cricket Health has managed to achieve more than 50% fewer hospitalizations than the status quo. In addition, Cricket Health reports that 45% of its patients requiring dialysis start at home, compared to the national benchmark of 11%. In our partnership with Cricket, we have been able to offer our customers with kidney disease even more affordability, predictability and simplicity, said Tom Richards, an executive at Cigna (NYSE:CI), in a statement. Since May 2020, we have reduced hospital admissions by more than 50% and increased patient autonomy in a customer’s transition to dialysis, and we look forward to continuing our partnership to improve the experience and their health of our customers. to help improve. Cricket Health has developed a predictive analytics model that locates patients with chronic kidney disease at relatively early stages. The model, which has a 96% accuracy rate, helps the company stratify patient populations for plans and providers. Ultimately, Valtruis has set his sights on helping companies that want to rearrange and transform America’s healthcare system. Recommended HHCN+ Exclusive WCAS has announced an initial capital commitment of $300 million for Valtruis. CMS is a strong supporter of value-based care and has launched several pilots in that area. But not all pilots have actually cut costs for the system, Witty told HHCN. Our goal is to invest in and support innovative, disruptive companies that challenge the status quo by transforming cost, quality, access and the patient experience for the betterment of all voters. In addition to Witty and Bahl, Valtruis’s leadership team consists of managing partner Anna Haghgooie.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://homehealthcarenews.com/2021/08/new-wcas-portfolio-company-valtruis-leads-cricket-healths-83-5m-funding-round/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos