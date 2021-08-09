Ohio Football Camp Day Four: Nick Sink

FOLLOW OHIO FOOTBALL:facebook|Twitter|Instagram

ATHENS, Ohio — The Ohio soccer team concluded day four of fall camp Monday morning at Peden Stadium. As the Bobcats practiced, more players emerged as leaders. One of the most obvious leaders in the team was “super senior” offensive lineman, Nick Sink .

Sink, who is now in his sixth camp with team, has followed in the footsteps of those before him through younger players such as freshmen Davion Weatherspoon and Kaden Rogers aside.

In between reps, while keeping a close eye on the people in the exercise, Sink works with his teammates on details in footwork and form.

“I’m going to leave here one day, but I want to be able to come back and see them do their thing,” Sink said after training. “It’s great to see them follow teachings and apply them every day. They come to work every day; when they come to work, we’re going to help them as best we can.”

Sink, who has now played 28 games, is using his experience to raise the next generation of talent, just as former Bobcats such as Joe Anderson and Joe Lowery did before him when he first came to Athens.

The Fishers, an Indiana resident, said just because it’s its sixth season doesn’t mean training camp is any easier. Now that Sink is almost 24, the blows to his body feel a little harder than in his previous seasons. The veteran gets his energy from the younger players in the locker room.

“Having those young guys in the room and how excited and refreshed they feel really energizes the older guys to bring the best we can every day,” Sink said. “I think our room as a whole works really well together, and I think it helps to stay on top of things with our training staff and waitstaff.”

Sink and his fellow offensive lineman have all learned from Bobcats of the past, which has helped establish the line as one of the most experienced and deep position groups. The offensive line of Bobcats currently has three super seniors with a red shirt junior and red shirt sophomore taking the most reps from the first team.

The linemen are also pushed by a goal from their coach, Allen Rudolph . During each drill, Rudolph asks his players, “If that were the last rep you ever get, would you be happy?”

“I think Coach really says that because he pushes us as best he can,” said Sink. “I think if you load every rep like that and give you every rep, you’re really going to improve, even if it’s 1% a day.”

The main emphasis is on improvement, if Sink and the team are to achieve their goals of winning and assisting a Mid-American Conference Championship De’Montre Tuggle to a hurried 1000 yard drive.

Helping the younger players join in on that improvement is one of the keys for Sink as he aims to increase the camaraderie and success with his teammates.

“There are a lot of veterans who have come through who have helped everyone, which is why I think our room is the way it is,” Sink said. “The older guys will always help the younger guys.”

Ohio Football Fall Camp 2021 Practice Schedule

Practice 5 Aug 10 Closed

Practice Aug 6 11 9:05 AM – 11:15 AM

Practice 7 Aug 13 9:05 AM – 11:15 AM

Practice 8 (Scrimmage) Aug 14 9:05 AM

Practice Aug 9 16 9:05 AM – 11:15 AM

Practice Aug 10 17 9:05 AM – 11:15 AM

Practice 11 Aug 18 9:05 AM – 11:15 AM

Practice Aug 12 19 9:05 AM – 11:15 AM

Practice Aug 13 20 9:05 AM – 11:15 AM

Exercise 14 (Scrimmage) 21 Aug. 9:00 am

Exercise 15 Aug 23 3:25 PM

Exercise 16 – 24 Aug 3:25 PM

Exercise 17 – 25 Aug 3:30 PM

Exercise 18 – 26 Aug 2:30 PM

Exercise 19 – 27 Aug – 3:30 pm

