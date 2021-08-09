Immigrants’ Critical Role in TeamUSA’s Olympic Success

After a year of delay due to COVID-19, the 32nd Summer Olympics finally took place in Tokyo, Japan, with 206 countries and about 11,000 athletes. The 600 athletes representing TeamUSA won 113 medals, including 39 gold the most of any country. The United States’ resources, training facilities, coaching and athletic excellence attract top athletes from around the world, and our generous immigration system is a big part of our Olympic success story.

At least 34 of the TeamUSA Olympians were not born here but have made the USA their home and proudly represent this country. Thirteen are from Europe, followed by seven from Asia, six from Africa, six from South America and two from Australia. These foreign-born athletes make up about 5 percent of the U.S. delegation and represent the best of U.S. athletics in track and field, equestrian, fencing, table tennis, volleyball, water polo, and 15 other sports. These international athletes also illustrate the complexity and success of the U.S. immigration system, having taken various avenues to get to the United States and contribute to TeamUSA.

Athletes must be US citizens to compete for TeamUSA. Some were U.S. citizens at birth and were born abroad to a parent who was a U.S. citizen. Several were adopted by parents of American citizens, some came as children, and other Olympians chose to make the United States their home, as their athletic prowess led to scholarships and other opportunities.

Diver Jordan Windle was born in Cambodia and was just 18 months old when he… adopted by a single gay father. Windle grew up in Florida and started diving at a young age. Jordan co-wrote the illustrated children’s book An Orphan No More: The True Story of a Boy: Chapter One with his father. Gymnast Yul Moldova, who was also adopted, came to the United States from South Korea as a baby and grew up in Colorado.

Swimmer Jay Litherland won silver in the 400m individual relay. Jay was born in Japan to a Japanese mother and a New Zealand father. The family moved to the United States when he was a child, and he grew up in a bilingual household. He is triplets and all three brothers swam for the University of Georgia. Catarina Macario was born in Brazil and moved to California at age 12 to play soccer. She became a US citizen in 2020 and is a member of TeamUSA’s bronze-winning women’s soccer team. Gold medalist volleyball player Foluke Akinradewo-Gunderson was born in Canada to Nigerian parents.

Rider Phillip Dutton represented his home country of Australia at the 1996, 2000 and 2004 Olympics before coming to the United States and becoming a naturalized American citizen. Sabine Schut-Kery was born in Germany and moved to the United States to practice equestrian sports. They both won silver medals as part of the US dressage team.

Several of our Olympians took a military road to US citizenship and the Olympics. For example Greco-Roman wrestler Ildar Hafizov competed in the 2008 Olympics for his native Uzbekistan, but moved to the United States in 2014. In 2015, he enlisted in the United States Army and became a member of the Armys World Class Athlete Program (WCAP). Athletic stars Hillary Bor, Paul Chelimo and Benard Keter, all originally from Kenya, also became American citizens through their military service. In a recent interview, Keter said, “I’m doing this for the United States, doing it for the military, doing it for myself, doing it for my family.” Chelimo took home the bronze in the men’s 5000 meters.

Many other American Olympians are the children of immigrants. Notably, the multiple medal winning gymnast Sunisa Lee is the first Olympian of Hmong descent. Gold medal winning golfer Nelly Korda and her sister, fellow golfer Jessica, are the US-born children of Czech tennis players. Men’s Gold Medalist Golfer Xander Schauffele is the son of a German/French father and a Taiwanese mother who grew up in Japan. Athing Mu, winner of the women’s 800m gold medal, is the child of Sudanese immigrants.

There are also immigrant athletes who have not become naturalized citizens, either because they are ineligible or because they have chosen not to compete and cannot compete for the United States. Deferred Action for Children’s Beneficiaries and Walkers of Arrivals (DACA) Luis Grijalvac competed for his native Guatemala in the 5,000 meters event. His parents brought him to the United States as a child and he qualified for the DACA initiative that protects him from deportation. DACA does not offer a path to US citizenship. Due to his lack of legal status, traveling to Tokyo presented difficulties as he needed prior permission from the US government to leave and then return to the only country he had ever called home.

In addition, many international athletes living, training and competing in the United States chose to represent their home country in the Olympics. NBA players like Boban Marjanovic, Luka Doncic and Pau Gasol played for Serbia, Slovenia and Spain respectively. Ugandan runner Emmanuel Kipkurui Korir, gold medalist in the men’s 800 meters, was an NCAA champion at the University of Texas-El Paso. Canadian runner Andre deGrasse was a champion who competed for the University of Southern California before taking home the gold in the 200 meters. These athletes also represent the success of the US immigration system as our universities, training facilities and professional leagues benefit athletically and financially from their excellence.

After a year of waiting, TeamUSA triumphed at the Tokyo Olympics. Many athletes and many countries have contributed to the success of TeamUSA, and American universities and training facilities have contributed to the Olympic success of other countries. As we celebrate our Olympic champions, let’s also take a moment to recognize the contributions of our immigrant athletes.

Michele Waslin, PhD, is a program coordinator at the Institute for Immigration Research at George Mason University. She writes regularly about immigration policy and immigrants in sports. She tweets at @MicheleWaslin.