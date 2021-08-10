Former Auburn football star Craig Ogletree dies from COVID complications at age 53





Former Auburn football star Craig Ogletree died Monday of complications from COVID-19, the school announced. He was 53. Ogletree, an All-SEC linebacker for the Tigers 1989 team, had spent the past few years as a pastor in his native Georgia and as an executive at Georgia Power. Former teammate Quentin Riggins, fellow Ogletrees linebacker and college roommate, called Ogletree a very special person. Great linebacker, great leader, said former teammate Quentin Riggins. He made game after game. What most people don’t know is that he was also an excellent student, a brilliant person. Great father and husband. It just clicked. He was a very special person. Born in Barnesville, Georgia, Ogletree wrote in Auburn for four years from 1986-89. He blossomed as a senior in 1989, posting 11 sacks and 112 tackles when the Tigers finished 10-2 to split the SEC championship. Ogletree was a seventh-round draft pick of the NFL’s Cincinnati Bengals, but played professionally for only a year before returning to Auburn to complete his degree. He served as an area manager for Georgia Power and also served as pastor of the Greater Spring Hill Missionary Baptist Church in Milner, Georgia. Last year, Ogletree was called upon to conduct the funeral of Pat Dye, who died in June 2020. He was among a handful of former Tigers players who were able to attend their old coaching services during the COVID quarantine. Ogletree is survived by his wife, Sherrelle, and three children, sons Austin and Dallas, and daughter Olivia.

