It’s officially Dontae Manning time





This isn’t the way Dontae Manning expected to win the runway, but the freshman cornerback will take advantage of the conditions that suddenly hit Oregon football. After an off-field incident involving Jamal Hill and DJ James, Mario Cristobal decided to suspend both players indefinitely. They had an error of judgment the week of the fall camp start which was more than disappointing and had to let their teammates down. Oregon now has two major gaps on the defensive side of the ball as the Ducks are a few projected starters behind in the secondary. Van Hill was expected to have a breakthrough season at Nickelback, while James was already struggling for the starting cornerback job at Manning. I’ve always had a preference for Manning to get the start and thought he would eventually win the track, but this pretty much confirms it. The freshman was a five-star in the class of 2020, ranked as the number 30 overall recruit in the country and the fourth best cornerback. He played in just one game as a true freshman, but he now has a year of experience under his belt and he has the talent to keep the basic job when James eventually comes back. I’ve been pining for the Manning and Mykael Wright duo at cornerback and it’s finally taking shape before our eyes. Oregon Football Finally Has That ‘Deadly Duo’ There’s a reason Manning was rated so highly, and we’re about to see why nationally 247Sport writer Charles Power compared him to Marshon Lattimore, calling him a future first-round prospect. Wright is considered a potential All-Pac-12 candidate for the first team heading into the 2021 season, while Manning could be one of the best freshmen in the country. Oregon will be at its best in 2021 with Manning and Wright starting in the two cornerback spots and quarterback opponents will have a nightmare of a time when the ball is played against the Ducks. Unfortunately, the defense is also at its best when Hill starts with nickel. I believe that even when James and Hill return, Manning will hold onto that runway. Oh, and Hill will get his starting spot back – though he needs to get back on Cristobal’s good side. Tim DeRuyter’s decision got a lot easier at cornerback with James suspended as the right man will now be the projected starter. The beginning of the Manning era brings with it a lot of intrigue.

