International tennis returns to Canada, but with COVID-19 restrictions – National





After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, professional tennis is back in Canada with the start of the 2021 National Bank Open. Top international and Canadian tennis stars get into action this week, with Toronto hosting the men’s event and the women’s tournament in Montreal. Read more: Bianca Andreescu learns from 2021 disappointment, hoping to bounce back on hard courts Both tournaments were canceled last year, joining a long list of Canadian sporting events suspended due to the pandemic. Amid concerns about a Delta variant-driven fourth wave of COVID-19, strict restrictions will apply to both events this year. General view of IGA Stadium on August 9, 2021 in Montreal, Canada.

Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

A limited number of fans are allowed per session, about 5,000, a Tennis Canada spokesperson told Global News Monday. Face masks are mandatory, except while eating or drinking. Story continues under ad No vaccination certificate is required, but cardholders must complete an online health screening questionnaire before arriving at the Aviva Center in Toronto and have their temperatures taken before entering the site. In Montreal, upon arrival at the IGA Stadium, spectators may be asked by tournament staff to answer health-related questions. Tournament director Karl Hale urged all spectators to health protocols posted on the tournament website to guarantee safety. The team has essentially worked hard for two years since the pandemic began to get this event off the ground, he said during a virtual press conference on Saturday. We’re just trying to make this event safe. We want everyone here to have a great experience.















3:00

Catching up with Vasek Pospisil about the 2021 tennis season





Catching up with Vasek Pospisil about the 2021 tennis season Jan 23, 2021

Tight measures are also enforced for the players, which are limited to a bubble so that they do not come into contact with the public. Trending stories Code red for humanity: Climate change is spiraling out of control, says UN report

‘Boom, they were gone:’ Alberta trainers mourn loss of two horses struck by lightning Story continues under ad Upon arrival in Canada, players had to quarantine for a day in their hotel room pending the results of their COVID-19 test. During the week there will be regular PCR testing and temperature screening. Read more: Novak Djokovic withdraws from National Bank Open: tournament director Tennis Canada also hosts a mobile vaccination clinic on the Aviva Center property where fans and players can get the Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines. Canada’s top tennis player Denis Shapovalov, who usually stays at his parents’ house during the event, will be staying at the official tournament hotel in Markham, Ont. just like all other players and international staff. While the different set-up is limiting, Shapovalov, 22, said the COVID-19 protocols will allow him to focus more on tennis. It’s certainly different not being able to stay with my parents, the world’s number 10 told reporters on Saturday. It is now reality. Sure there are protocols and rules, but overall I think they’re all doing a great job making sure we’re safe and making this tournament possible. Canada’s Denis Shapovalov warms up on Day 1 of the National Bank Open at Aviva Center on August 09, 2021 in Toronto, Canada.

Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

In Ontario, cases have started to rise again amid relaxed restrictions, with the province registering the largest increase in daily infections of 423 since June on Sunday. 325 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Monday, bringing the provincial total to 552,804. Story continues under ad Spanish tennis star and five-time champion Rafael Nadal said the strict bubble was not an “ideal situation” to be in. It is not easy for the players to spend many days under these circumstances, the 20-time Grand Slam champion said during a virtual press conference on Zoom on Sunday. But honestly, we can’t complain much. The world is facing terrible moments. At least we’re here… and hopefully things will be back to normal soon.















2:10

Tennis players have to train for Australian Open during quarantine





Tennis players forced to train for Australian Open in quarantine Jan 18, 2021

The rise in pandemic-related infections also continued in Quebec, where health authorities reported 250 new COVID-19 cases on Monday. On the women’s side of the draw, Canada’s Bianca Andreecu, who withdrew from the recently concluded 2020 Tokyo Olympics over COVID-19 concerns, is the defending champion. Story continues under ad Despite the restrictions, Andreescu said he was looking forward to playing in front of the home crowd. Having fans during matches is going to be great during a pandemic, she told reporters on Saturday. It wasn’t easy to get that experience, but having it here at home makes it so much better. © 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

