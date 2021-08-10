Sandeep Singh: Mere liye yeh bronze nahi, gold medal hai | Hockey





Forty-one years of ke gap ko break karna is really something big for the hockey world and Indian sport. Mere liye yeh bronze medal nahin gold medal hai, said Sandeep Singh, former captain of the men’s hockey team. Singh, the current Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs of Haryana, calls the bronze medal recently won by the men’s hockey team at the Tokyo Olympics a historic victory and calls it equivalent to the charm of a gold medal! Aur mujhe lagta hai ki har bhartiye ke liye ye ye gold hello hona chahiye, kyunki hum 80s se pehle taille kare toh gold aana, 72 mein bronze medal aana. Humare liye hockey ki history hai medal ki. Aur India ke sabse zyada medals bhi hockey mein aaye hain, says Singh, believed that this medal will inspire young people to take up sports. Jab bhi kisi sport mein medal aata hai toh youngsters mein bahut chehel pehle hoti hain aur ek junoon dikhta hai. Young players ke andar ek alag hello mehak hoti hai ki hume bhi waisa khiladi banna hai aur star banna hai. Jis game ke medal aa rahe hain, usi game ke bache develop hona shuru ho jaate hain, he adds. Indian men’s hockey team players during the match between India and Germany at the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo: ANI) Singh’s life journey was the inspiration for Diljit Dosanjh starrer Bollywood film Soorma. And the former hockey player believes that more films should be made about athletes. jab tak movie nahin banegi, pata kaise chalega fight aur hard work ka? Khiladi banna aasan nahi hai. Itna bada desh hai, usme se nikal kar khelna, medal jeetna. Woh ek din mein nahin hota hai. Woh mehnat ab rang laa rahi hai, he says, adding: Hum ek nayi cheez le ke aa rahe hain. Mental coach and diet coach dono ko hum grassroot aur state level ke khiladiyon ko bhi offer karenge. Citing a recent viral video in which a little girl, aka Junior Mirabai Chanu, is seen lifting a weight as Olympic silver medalist Mirabai Chanu says with the TV screen in her background playing the Tokyo Singh Games : Kaise woh powder lagati hai… Medal se pehle weightlifting (sports) ka itne chhote bachhon ko pata hi nahi tha. Uski video upload hona yeh darshata hai ki bachche kitne sharp hain wahan tak pahuchne ke liye. bachhon ko yeh medal inspires karega… har khiladi chahega ki main waisa banoo! Tweets from authors @nainaarora8 Follow more stories on facebook and Twitter

