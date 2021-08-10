Meet the Minnesotans Competing at the Tokyo Paralympic Games





The competition continues in Tokyo with the Paralympic Games starting on August 24.

TOKYO, Japan As with the recently concluded Summer Olympics, Minnesota will be well represented when the Paralympic Games begin in Tokyo this summer, with a dozen athletes with connections in Minnesota competing in various events. Traditionally held shortly after the Olympics, this year’s Paralympic Games begin on Tuesday, August 24 in Tokyo and end on Sunday, September 5 with events across 22 sports. Here are the Minnesotans expected to compete, according to Team USA official website: CHUCK AOKI, WHEELCHAIR RUGBY Chuck Aoki will be featured in his third Paralympic Games in Tokyo. He previously won a silver medal at the 2016 Rio Games and a bronze medal at the 2012 London Paralympic Games. JOSIE ASLAKSON, WHEELCHAIR BASKETBALL Jordan High School graduate Josie Aslakson will compete with Team USA in its first Paralympic Games in Tokyo. ABBY BAULEKE, WHEELCHAIR BASKETBALL A Burnsville High School native and Savage native, Abby Bauleke already has a gold medal to her name from the 2019 U-25 World Championships. BENJAMIN GOODRICH, JUDO Age: 28

Age: 28
Residence: St. Paul

School: University of Minnesota

University of Minnesota Team USA bio Benjamin Goodrich is competing in his second Paralympic Games, having finished ninth in judo in Rio in 2016. He is a four-time gold medalist at the USA Judo National Championships (2015, 2016, 2017, 2018) and has competed in three world championships. ROSE HOLLERMANN, WHEELCHAIR BASKETBALL Rose Hollerman participates in her third Paralympic Games in Tokyo. She previously won gold with Team USA in Rio in 2016 and also competed in the 2012 London competitions, where the Americans finished fourth. AARON PIKE, TRACK & FIELD Aaron Pike is a five-time Paralympic athlete who has competed in both summer and winter events since 2012, including cross country, biathlon and marathon. He also participates in cross-country skiing. SUMMER SCHMIT, SWIMMING Summer Schmit specializes in the 100-meter breaststroke and the 200-meter individual medley. She finished first in the 200 IM at the 2019 Indianapolis World Para Swimming World Series. IAN SEIDENFELD, TABLE TENNIS Ian Seidenfeld will continue a family legacy when he competes in his first Paralympic Games in Tokyo. His father, Mitch, is also Paralympic table tennis champion. LEXI SHIFFLETT, SITTING VOLLEYBALL Lexi Shifflett will compete in her second Paralympic Games in Tokyo after winning a gold medal with Team USA at the 2016 Games in Rio. She also has two world championship silver medals. NATALIE SIMS, SWIMMING Natalie Sims will swim in her second Paralympic Games in Tokyo, having previously competed in Rio in 2016. Native Edina specializes in the 100-meter freestyle, the 400-meter freestyle (an event where she finished 8th in Rio), the 100-meter backstroke and the 100-meter butterfly. RELATED: Edina Swimmer Ready for Paralympic Games MELISSA STOCKWELL, PARATRIATLON Born in Eden Prairie and now living in Colorado, Melissa Stockwell won a bronze medal in paratriathlon at the 2016 Rio Paralympic Games. She previously competed in swimming at the 2008 Beijing Paralympic Games. MALLORY WEGGEMANN, SWIMMING Age: 32

Age: 32
Residence: Eagan

School: University of Minnesota

University of Minnesota Team USA bio Weggemann, a two-time Paralympic athlete, won two medals in the 2012 London Games (gold in the 50m freestyle and bronze in the 4×100 medley). Weggemann has also won multiple medals at world championships. RELATED: Mallory Weggemann Releases New Book, ‘Limitless’

