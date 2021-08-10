Sports
Hannibal girls tennis looking for progress | Sport
HANNIBAL Hannibal made some progress last season but ended up falling short in the opening round of the Class 2 District 4 Girls Tennis Tournament.
The Lady Pirates are looking for more this season after finishing 6-3-1 in 2020.
(Our goals are to) just go out and have fun and win (some) games, said Hannibal girl tennis head coach Abby Jeffries. Hopefully we can do a little better than last year. That’s always the bottom line. We want to get better and better every year.
Junior Gracie Martin has set a personal goal to improve her tennis game and a team goal to continue in the game after the season.
I come out all the time with my friends and my father to (play tennis),” said Martin. We’ve had summer training sessions, usually Monday through Friday.
Although Hannibal lost 5-4 to Smith-Cotton in the first round of the district tournament, the Lady Pirates made progress as the season progressed.
Hannibal won the last four games prior to losing the district tournament, finishing with his first winning record since 2016.
Sophomore Lanie Privett spent the summer practicing at the Quincy Racquet Club with her family and teammates in preparation for the upcoming season.
My goals this season for our team to hopefully get through districts or get further than last year, said Privett. Really try to get together as a team and come out and have a good season.
A highlight of last season was when Hannibal defeated Palmyra 5-4 on October 1, 2020 after dropping his first regular season game against the Lady Panthers.
Palmyra had dominated Hannibal for years until then, winning 19 games in a row. Hannibal had closed the gap and played competitively in the regular season meeting with Palmyra, losing 5-4 on September 21, 2020.
We always have a little bit of rivalry between us and Palmyra, said Jeffries. For a long time they won and last year we beat them. So I’m guessing they’ll be back this year for a little revenge. We’re excited about it.
Senior Emma Haner also spent the summer practicing with her teammates and coaches at the Quincy Racquet Club. She has set a goal to advance in the district game in 2021.
Haner said she is looking forward to playing against Palmyra this season.
We’re close to (Palmyra) and I’m friends with some people on that team, Haner said. So it will be fun to play against them.
Privett believes that playing tougher competition helps Hannibal improve their game.
“I’m looking forward to all the games,” Privett said. I’m really looking forward to playing Marshall and QND. They are really good so I have high hopes for our matches.
During the summer training sessions, Jeffries let her team work on the basics of tennis.
If you’re dealing with a lot of people who have never (played) tennis before, you have to start at the beginning, Jeffries. Some (veteran players) work on slices and bend the ball after hitting it. I’m excited about how they’re trying to transform how they hit the ball back and forth to their advantage.
Hannibal opens the season on Friday, August 27 in Kirksville. The home opener is on Thursday 2 September against Palmyra.
Sep 14 Quincy Notre Dame
25 Sept. Hannibal Invitational
