Asian Olympic star rises to record number of medals and viewership

TOKYO — The success of Japanese athletes at their Olympics domestically marks a broader tilt of the Games towards Asia, as the region hosts more frequently and clinches record number of medals.

The Tokyo jamboree was the second part of a symbolic trilogy of East Asian events, in which Asian market power rivals US broadcaster demand for time zones compatible with US viewing habits.

Japan’s stint as the host nation in the Summer Olympics that concluded on Sunday came after South Korea’s Pyeongchang hosted the 2018 Winter Games. Beijing will host the Winter Olympics next year.

Asia has come a long way since 1964, when Japan became the region’s first host. Asian athletes took the region’s highest-ever medal at Tokyo 2020, and the size of the sports market has grown along with the rise in economic weight. While the next three summer games will be held in the more traditional western locations of France, the US and Australia, developing Southeast Asia hopes to host through Indonesia’s bids for the 2036 event.

The 2008 Beijing Games were a pivotal moment for both China’s standing in the world and the way the International Olympic Committee views the Asian market. “The Beijing 2008 Games were great for Olympics and television and for creating new interest in the Olympic movement,” said Rob Prazmark, who helped establish the IOC’s corporate sponsorship program.

A Japanese family watches the gold medal match in table tennis mixed doubles at home on July 26. (Photo by Ken Kobayashi)

This year, the Asia-Pacific region received the highest ratings for the Tokyo Games, while viewership in the West fell. “We can say that Asia generally shows strong ratings in early indicators,” an IOC representative told Nikkei Asia.

According to the IOC, nine out of ten Japanese have seen part of the Olympics and the viewership of the opening ceremony in India was six times higher than in Rio 2016. The final of the men’s 100 meter track and both finals of table tennis were the finals. most watched sports. broadcasts in China since the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

A general public tunes in to sporting events when their athletes are doing well, and Asian athletes took home 204 medals. Japan, Taiwan, India, Hong Kong and the Philippines all broke their previous medal records.

The medal rush is partly due to geographic advantage, said Tadao Isaka, a professor of sports science at Ritsumeikan University. Athletes are likely to perform better in their home region because they need to adapt less to time difference and climate.

While home advantage plays a role, government spending on sports in Asia has grown. Apart from Brunei, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Laos and Myanmar are the only other Asian countries not to have won a single Olympic medal, all low-income countries.

Even when it was still a developing country in 1984, China sent more than 200 athletes to Los Angeles, where they won 32 medals. Because excellence in international sports brought prestige, China made early investments in a state-funded national sports program based on the Soviet model.

Unlike American athletes who emerge through club or collegiate sports, Chinese children with elite potential live, study and train in specialized sports facilities such as the Li Xiaoshuang Gymnastics School in Hubei Province.

While the academies have been criticized for harsh treatment of children, a product of the Li Xiaoshung school, Guan Chenchen, 16, won gold on the balance beam in Tokyo, beating her hero Simone Biles.

In men’s gymnastics, Daiki Hashimoto continued Japan’s winning streak by taking gold on the high bar and general events. Hashimoto took on the mantle of Rio 2016 champion Kohei Uchimura, a four-time Olympian.

Daiki Hashimoto from Japan reacts after a performance on the high bar on July 28. © Reuters

For Southeast Asian countries with tighter resources than East Asia, the strategy at these Games was to focus on special events. Three of the Philippines’ four medals this year came from boxing, one of the country’s most popular sports.

Indonesia’s success in badminton, which has earned all eight of the country’s gold medals, has attracted major sponsors, such as state lender Bank Negara Indonesia, to supplement low government support. The Indonesian Olympic Committee received just 32 billion rupiah ($2.23 million) from the government to send 28 athletes to Tokyo, including 10 badminton players.

Some athletes managed to finish high in sports not considered their country’s specialty, such as Filipino Carlos Yulo, who finished fourth in the men’s gymnastics jump. Yulo received a grant from the Olympic Solidarity Fund, which pays for training as well as entry and travel costs for international competitions and elite training camps.

For the Tokyo Games, sports programs in Asia received more than $8 million in Olympic solidarity funding, disbursed by the IOC. More than 400 Asian athletes such as Yulo received scholarships.

“The various Asian confederations may have sought additional funding thinking, ‘Japan is in our region, so let’s try to qualify more athletes,’” said Heather Dichter, a sports historian at De Montfort University in Leicester, England.

China’s Su Bingtian celebrates after winning the men’s 100m semifinal at the Olympic Stadium on August 1. He was the first Chinese athlete to advance to the Blue Ribbon final. © Reuters

Part of the solidarity funding will help the national Olympic committees to improve their administration. Despite such grants from the IOC, most Asian agencies have not yet found a sustainable way to fund national sports.

“Do we fund top sports so we can get medals, or do we fund basic sports so we have more athletes?” Closer said about the interplay faced by national Olympic committees that rely on meager government budgets.

But when a nation’s athletes succeed in the Olympics, politicians usually co-opt their victories to stir up nationalist sentiment. The clatter of medals will be music to the ears of Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, whose approval rating will fall below the general election this fall.

After once accusing weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz of participating in a coup, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte attempted to repair fences after Diaz won the country’s first-ever Olympic gold medal. In the two weeks since she won, Diaz has made requests to support a party or candidate in the May 2022 presidential election.

Hidilyn Diaz of the Philippines won gold in the women’s 55 kg weightlifting category on July 26. © Reuters

As Asian representation grows in the halls of Olympic power, it may become difficult for the nominally apolitical IOC to stay out of the region’s geopolitics. And a lot of it has to do with the next host of the Olympics: China.

Taiwanese duo Wang Chi-lin and Lee Yang scored a coup in Tokyo when they defeated a Chinese pair in the men’s doubles badminton final. Wang and Lee dedicated their medals to Taiwan rather than “Chinese Taipei” as the team has been known for the past four decades.

After it became a sovereign state, “China kept away from several federations because Taiwan was a member,” Dichter said. “China’s increasing power as a member has made Taiwan what it is today.”

A record 12 medals for “Chinese Taipei” reinforced calls for the self-governing island to be treated as a sovereign state. On social media, Taiwanese denounced the “humiliation” of the treatment that was similar to that of Russia, whose flag and anthem were banned at the Olympics for state-sponsored doping.

Lee Yang of Taiwan and Wang Chi-Lin of Taiwan react after winning the gold medal match against Li Junhui of China and Liu Yuchen of China on July 31. © Reuters

Before the Games started, the IOC ordered the South Korean delegation to remove banners commemorating Japanese war aggression from their quarters in the Olympic Village. And even before the Tokyo Games closed, IOC President Thomas Bach ignored press inquiries about China’s alleged human rights violations against Uyghurs in Xinjiang.

China’s official Xinhua News Agency reported on Saturday that President Xi Jinping said: “Once a country that had few opportunities to participate in the Olympics, today China is home to athletes who excel in many sports. This clearly shows China’s development and growth of national strength.”

When they awarded the 2022 Winter Games to Beijing in 2015, “the IOC didn’t know what they were getting into,” said Michael Holtzman, a marketing strategist who helped land Beijing’s 2008 bid.

As security and territorial disputes in the region become tense, there is a growing danger that the US will boycott the Olympics again, as it did with the Moscow Games in 1980. Worse for broadcasters, US viewers may decide not to see an Olympic Play in China to watch.

“Fragmentation is the enemy of Olympism as a movement and as a business model,” Holtzman said, referring to viewers’ growing tendency to tune in only to their favorite country, sport or athlete.

He added: “That could get worse in Beijing, depending on how triumphant or compliant China will be.”

Additional coverage by Erwida Maulia in Jakarta.