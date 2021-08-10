NFL Training Camp Updates – Deshaun Watson, Saquon Barkley Return; Lamar Jackson dealing and more

With the first full set of preseason games on Thursday, teams continued to work in training camps in the NFL on Monday.

That included Houston Texan quarterback Deshaun Watson, who returned to practice for the first time in five days, and Saquon Barkley, who was activated off the physically unable to perform list and returned Monday for the first time since he entered the ACL. his right tore. knee early last season.

And in the Ravens camp, Lamar Jackson is still dubious about getting vaccinated, but he wasted no time getting back on track with his favorite target in the quarterback’s second practice since returning from COVID-19.

Here’s what you need to know about training camps across the league:

Lamar doubtful about vaccine despite second attack of COVID

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was non-committal about whether he would be vaccinated after being infected with COVID-19 twice in the past eight months, saying it was a “personal decision.” “I just got off the COVID list,” Jackson said after Monday’s training session when asked if he would get the vaccine. “I need to talk to my team about this and see what they think about it. Keep learning about it as much as possible. We’ll go from there.” Does this mean he is considering getting vaccinated? “We’ll see,” Jackson said. ‘Talk to the doctors. We will see.’

Giants Barkley hopes he will be ready for opener

Saquon Barkley returned to the New York Giants who practiced Monday for the first time since tearing the ACL in his right knee early last season, and he later expressed his optimism that he could be ready for Week 1. Barkley said he likes it. looking positive he has more than a month to take off for the season opener on September 12th. “I guess you can say, with my attitude, I’m definitely hopeful,” Barkley said. “It’s definitely better to be able to practice now than later in the camp.”

Source: Pats’ Henry injures shoulder, ready for MRI

New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry suffered a shoulder injury during Sunday’s practice and is undergoing an MRI, according to a source. While early indications are that the injury does not appear serious, it is painful and may miss Henry’s time in preseason, sources say.

Recipient Curtis Samuel has yet to practice with Washington this summer – he opened camp on the physically unable to perform list due to a groin problem and has been on the COVID-19 list since July 29. But coach Ron Rivera said he’s not worried because his staff had Samuel three seasons in Carolina. There is no timetable for Samuel’s return. However, his only experience with quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick occurred in OTAs. Without Samuel, however, other young recipients have had more opportunities. Rookie Dyami Brown stood out. The absence of Samuel has also given second-year winger Antonio Gandy-Golden more opportunities. The 2020 fourth round pick had a tough time last season, although injuries didn’t help. He’s been more active in the camp, but he’s also yet to prove he can escape the press. Having had more opportunities to work against the starters with Samuel out has given both him and the coaches a good barometer of what he can do. – John Keim

Marcus Mariota, a former No. 2 overall draft pick and Heisman Trophy winner, was content to support Derek Carr as he healed numerous injuries. But Mariota is not satisfied with a clipboard. He’s keeping an eye out for potential starting appearances around the NFL. “Yes, absolutely,” Mariota, who has started 61 of 64 career games, said at his second media conference since joining the Raiders in March 2020. “It’s my goal [to start again] and I’ll keep an eye on what’s going on. For us as players it is quite important to see what the landscape is like. But having said that, I enjoy this team. It’s a great organization to play for and this quarterback room is great. I think Derek is in charge. He’s a great guy to be around. It’s just great fun to learn and grow together. Every day I try to approach it the same way and just try to get better.” Mariota was on his way to a strong camp before being picked by linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski on consecutive days last week, then cornerback Damon Arnette got him in third. day. — Paul Gutierrez

Outside linebacker Dante Fowler Jr. and right tackle Kaleb McGary returned to Falcons training on Monday. Fowler came off the COVID-19 list and McGary was activated via PUP. While neither was made available to the media, both participated at different levels during the training. Fowler was back on the first team for parts of 11-on-11 work, getting at least one push on quarterback Matt Ryan. In individual work, he tied one rep with Jake Matthews. The difference in potential explosion between Fowler and the other Falcons outside of linebackers is pretty obvious. As for McGary, he was more limited and worked with the second unit. Willie Beavers continued to work with the first group. Jalen Mayfield also worked with the second group. –Michael Rothstein

Pass-blocking at training camp hasn’t always been fun for Orlando Brown Jr., who is trying to become a full-time left tackle after his trade from the Ravens. Brown isn’t as athletically gifted as many left tackles, something he has acknowledged, so he sometimes struggles with the speed bump in one-on-one drills. Brown was usually better at team practice. “What I’m impressed with is that the mistakes he makes, he doesn’t repeat them,” said offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. “That’s a great sign.” –Adam Teicher

It didn’t take long for the Lamar Jackson-Mark Andrews connection to get back on track. In Jackson’s second practice since returning from COVID-19, he hit Andrews in a few 20 yards in the middle of the field. Jackson pledged one pass over the linebackers and Andrews pulled it in with one hand. Andrews has received 135 passes from Jackson since 2018. No other Ravens player has had more than 98 receptions in that time. –Jamison Hensley

Sophomore Saints WR Marquez Callaway was featured in this space last week. But then he continued to improve himself with a TD catch from Taysom Hill in the red zone drills on Saturday and a TD catch from Jameis Winston in the red zone drills on Monday. Callaway has confidently entered the receiver role in the past week, while Michael Thomas and Tre’Quan Smith have been sidelined by injuries (Smith’s unspecified injury is not expected to be a long-term problem). Although Callaway only caught 21 passes last year as an undrafted rookie, he looks poised for a much bigger role. — Mike Triplett

You couldn’t help but notice that Taylor Moton took the most shots during team practice at left tackle, while Cameron Erving suffered a shoulder injury. But what was more noticeable was that coach Matt Rhule didn’t notice Moton, which in the coaching world means Moton didn’t make mistakes. In fact, the offense moved almost flawlessly for a touchdown during a two-minute drill in which quarterback Sam Darnold completed 5 of 6 passes. He did this with a mismatch of a line that included Moton on the left tackle, Trent Scott on the right tackle and starting left guard Pat Elflein in the middle. Start Center Matt Paradis had a day off. At worst, this shows that the depth on the line is better than at any point last season. –David Newton

After Saturday’s practice against the Los Angeles Rams, the Cowboys have just one full practice left in Oxnard, California, for their second preseason game. After playing the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Hall of Fame Game and then practicing against the Rams in 48 hours, Mike McCarthy wanted to make sure his players could recover. He feels better about where his team is at this stage of the camp than he did a year ago. “At the end of the day, it’s about the team making progress and making progress,” said McCarthy. “This football team is making progress in the training camp. You can see it. We are getting better. We still have a way to go. That’s why you have a training camp, but I like where we are so far.” –Todd Archer

Wide receiver James Washington was out of training on Monday, a day after he appeared to sustain a left leg or knee injury. Washington took part in a few team periods on Sunday, but ended the day on the sidelines with an ice pack taped around his left lower leg. Coach Mike Tomlin said Monday that his third-year recipient, who asked for a swap due to reduced use, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, was undergoing a medical evaluation and he would likely receive an update Tuesday. Tomlin also refuted that Washington was dissatisfied with his role on the team. With Washington and fellow receiver Ray-Ray McCloud out, Anthony Johnson got more reps with the first-team attack late in Monday’s practice. Johnson, who spent time on the Steelers practice squad last season, was a fixture in the second-tier receiver group.

